President Trump Willing to Hold Dreamers Hostage In Exchange for His Wall

Yesterday, the White House released a 'wish list' of items they'd like to see in any legislative proposals put forth by Congress, and it's a doozie. The statement followed a pledge the President made last month when he promised to protect the DREAMERs despite rescinding DACA. At the top of the White House's list of demands is funding for a border wall.

The White House is also asking for new restrictions on federal funding to sanctuary cities, along with broader enforcement of the nation's immigration laws, and stricter border policing. But some in Congress saw the President's wish list as a show stopper.

Opposition to President Trump's Demands

When pressed about the development Nancy Pelosi said, "There is no wall in our DACA future. It’s just not going to happen. I think it’s immoral, I think it’s expensive and ineffective."

Likewise, Rep Joe Crowley (D-NY), likened the President's position on border wall funding in exchange for protecting DREAMERs to a kidnapper holding hostages for ransom.

So far, except for a few members, GOP House and Senate leaders have been conspicuously quiet on the topic which could either be a sign they disagree or that they're on board with Mr. Trump's outlook on the DACA.

A Potential Shift in White House's Strategy?

Is the administration testing the waters to see how much Democrat leadership is willing to bend or is the President serious — who knows? After all, since taking residence on Pennsylvania Avenue, Mr. Trump has been known to send out 'trial balloons' top gauge public sentiment.

But one thing is clear, the Trump administration has grown tired of Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell's leadership and has opted to take the President's case directly to Schumer and Pelosi.

We saw this a few weeks back when the President made a deal with the two Democrat leaders to provide federal funding for Hurricane Harvey relief while lifting the debt ceiling and continuing the discussion on a DACA replacement bill.

Interestingly, although they continue stressing a willingness to gain bipartisan support on immigration reform, White House aides have already shot down Senator Richard Durbin's DREAM Act proposal, which grants citizenship to beneficiaries of DACA. Nonetheless, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX), a proponent of the plan, says they're putting the bill on the floor soon.

The Bottom Line on DACA and DREAMERS

By the way, here is a brief rundown of DACA. Former President Obama drafted the measure two years ago as an executive order to protect children whose parents brought them into the country illegally. So, the program addressed the plight of individuals who entered the US as children, through no fault of their own by protecting them from deportation. The measure grants work permits to DACA recipients.

Given the President's immigrant heritage, the whole thing comes across as hypocritical and un-American. Not only that, but since the discussion on immigration has begun not a single proposal has come out of the White House that even comes close to dealing with the root cause of our national immigration woes.