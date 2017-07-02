President Trump's Trump and the Senate Health Care Bill dominate the Sunday Morning News Shows

ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX NEWS, and NBC all looked at President Donald Trump, his twitter fight with Morning Joe, and CNN that was a major story this week.

Another major topic was the present state of the Senate Health Care bill and finally, a preview of the big meeting on Friday between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Conference in Germany.

Let’s start with This Week on ABC, host Martha Raddatz spoke with Ohio Gov. John Kasich who feels that both the Republicans and Democrats can get together on the health care issue.

On CBS Face the Nation they also talked in-depth about the Senate Health Care Bill as Utah Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, fell in line with President Donald Trump. Sasse was clear that if the Senate can’t repeal and replace Obamacare at the same time, then they should repeal the law in total and start all over again.

On CNN State of the Nation, Sen. Sasse was on CNN as well, and he made the same case. Vermont Independent Senator and former Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, plans to offer his own health care plan after the Senate plan fails.

Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday, had Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul who was on the same page as Sen. Sasse, also pitching a clean repeal. He was stronger on the point of the clean repeal of Obamacare than Sasse. West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin holds out hope that there still a chance of a bi-partisan health care bill.

Chuck Todd host of NBC Meet the Press, had plenty of good health care talk with the Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price, played both sides of the issue. He said that repeal only could be a good fall back position but for now the White House hopes all goes well with the Senate bill.