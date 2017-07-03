The blowup between President Trump and the Morning Show hosts may be top shelf material for a reality show or the National Enquirer tabloid, but unfortunately, it’s happening in the real world. Speaking of the real world, President Trump apparently did beat up someone, it just was not a CNN reporter, as his tweeted video depicted.

The constant tabloid-level drama that surrounds the Trump White House is concerning. With President Trump in routine tweet feuds, publishing “fake news,” and holding a re-election fundraiser barely six months into his first term, the question naturally arises: Who’s leading the country?

The world is still a dangerous place. North Korea is moving closer to a nuclear-tipped ballistic missile that could potentially threaten the mainland United States. Russia is expanding its military and warming relations with North Korea, apparently ready to take China’s place at the table. Our NATO allies question our commitment. China is still contesting the status of the China Sea as an international sea open to all commercial and military vessels. ISIS continues to destabilize the Middle East.

The United States needs leadership. With Obamacare on the chopping block and no bipartisan support for its replacement, Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017, 11.4 million people may find themselves without health care coverage. In addition, the Environmental Protection Agency, whose mission is to protect human and environmental health, is ignoring the scientific consensus that climate change is real and in part due to human activities.

To top it off, we have the Justice Department’s appointment of a special counsel, former FBI Director Robert S. Mueller, to investigate alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Given the above, there is little doubt, the Trump administration is being engulfed by the “distraction effect.” The distraction effect states, “Attending to the new task increases the risk of an error with one or both of the tasks because the stress of the distraction or interruption causes cognitive fatigue, which leads to omissions, mental slips or lapses, and mistakes.”

Mistakes at President Trump’s level can literally result in life and death, war and peace. A lack of health care puts millions of lives at risk. A failure to protect the environment condemns, according to the World Health Organization, 7 million people to die annually from air pollution. Teeing up three aircraft carrier strike groups in the Asia-Pacific region is fraught with the potential for miscalculations, again putting millions of lives at risk. With that level of responsibility, it’s reasonable to expect the President wouldn't have time for tweeting “fake news” and petty feuds, and Congress wouldn’t have time for party politics.

If ever there was time for leadership, that time is now. We became a country via our Declaration of Independence, which states: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Our government’s role is to protect these rights.

In the 21st century, it is fair to interpret “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” to include:

Health care for all, including those unable to afford proper medical care

Protection of our environment, to avoid the health issues associated with air pollution

Freedom from external restraints in the exercise of those rights, or as prohibited by 2nd Amendment to the Constitution: “abridging the freedom of speech, infringing on the freedom of the press, interfering with the right to peaceably assemble or prohibiting the petitioning for a governmental redress of grievances”

We are already a great country. We already have the mightiest military. We already have a health care law, colloquially termed “Obamacare.” Why don’t we build on what we already have?