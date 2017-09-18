Press the Button: Overcoming Fear and Anxiety

There is a PH (instead of a pH) test for fear and anxiety: A button in lieu of a piece of paper, which changes color when you press it, creating a halo more appropriate for an ascent toward Heaven than a ride toward the uppermost floor of a suite amidst the heavens, where the elevator doors open unto the light of morning and the sparkling lights of windows and chandeliers, where all is quiet in this penthouse of presidents and prime ministers, popes and prelates, princes and princesses.

We, the guests or visitors to this building, are afraid to press that button, as if something bad will happen, as if we are not good enough – as if we will never be good enough – to indulge a temptation as innocent as it is innocuous, in which we may see those men and women – those mortals – we invest with a sense of immortality; as if pressing that button is a capital crime, where someone halfway around the world dies whenever we have the gall to turn that button from black to gold.

Such is the corrosive power of fear, which is more acidic than anything a litmus test can measure.

Such is the way we enshroud the ordinary with an extraordinary degree of magic and mystery, suspending disbelief – and surrendering our freedom – so we may receive validation from some false messiah, whose wealth (and wealth of security) belies any notion that he is the savior of mankind.

Why do we hesitate to press that button?

Why do we apologize for our own curiosity?

Why do we allow a button to be a proxy for our position in society, making us feel unworthy to rise above the clouds and see the light – and enjoy the glory – of life?

That button is the sum of all of our fears, crippling us with paranoia and punishing us with visions of divine retribution.

Do not yield to these forces.

Do not weaken or tire against these foes.

Know that you are smart enough – know that you are strong enough – to overcome these things.