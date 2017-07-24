Prestige. Luxury. Glamour. Grandeur. This is Monte Carlo. By John Mariani

On my recent trip scouring the Riviera, where I began in Italy and drove the coast into France, I had the luxury of spending two glamorous nights in Monte Carlo, a ward in the principality of Monaco, whose history wasn’t always as glamorous it is today. In the 19th century, after troubled times, the principality of Monaco lost control of two nearby towns, Menton and Roquebrune, which were the main providers of revenue through citrus and olive crops. On the verge of bankruptcy, they turned to developing casinos, which at the time were showing great returns in small towns in Germany. This, coupled with a new railway providing direct access from France and the rest of Europe began to turn around the solvency of Monaco. Quickly after, Monte Carlo became a haven for the wealthy, powerful, influential and celebrities.

As I arrived into Monaco, hugging the tight winding streets in my modest vehicle, I imagined myself behind the wheel as James Bond in Goldfinger driving an Aston Martin DB5. Now, I didn’t have an Aston Martin that day, but if I looked in any direction, there was a Ferrari 488, Bentley Continental, Porsche 911 Turbo S or a Lamborghini Huracán on the road.

If you are into high-end and luxury sports cars, grab a seat at Café de Paris, order a martini or a beer, and sit back and watch as if you had your own personal car show. Monaco is, of course, home to one of the greatest Formula 1 Races, the Monaco Grand Prix.

For our two nights in Monte Carlo, we basked in the super luxe Hôtel Metropole [above], just a two-minute walk from the famous Monte Carlo Casino, the chic Café de Paris and along Avenue de Spélugues, where the famous Monaco Grand Prix Mirabeau corner [below] is in view from a number of suites within the hotel and from the patio of Joël Robouchon’s two Michelin Star restaurant.

Hôtel Metropole was built in 1886 and went through a full renovation in 2004. It wouldn’t be in the spirit of Monte Carlo to be subtle or modest, so for their renovations, they commissioned some of the greatest and biggest names in their fields to design what is one of the most lavish and competitive hotels in Monaco. For the hotel’s architecture and interiors, French designer Jacques Garcia took a contemporary spin on the Baroque style, all sumptuous, keeping traditional elements like richly textured tapestry, plush fabrics, gold trim, ornate decorative, classical portraits, deep colored woods, and checkered stone floors. The hotel has also, since 2007, established an environmental policy called “Green Attitude.”

[above] All this is highlighted and complemented by his use of skylights, more modern clean lines and brighter warm lights to add life and energy to the rooms not usually associated with mid 17th century décor. These design elements permeate throughout the entire hotel and even into Restaurant Joël Robouchon.

Hôtel Metropole also teamed up with the German fashion designer Karl Lägerfeld, currently the creative director for Chanel and Fendi. Lägerfeld was responsible for the design of their outdoor pool area [above] and for the restaurant Odyssey located within. The star lineup continues with interior designer Didier Gomez in charge of designing Robouchon’s Japanese restaurant Yoshi [below], as well as the design of the newly opened spa facility in collaboration with House of Givenchy.

On our first night’s stay, my wife and I had the privilege of dining at Restaurant Joël Robouchon [Photo Reference: Metropole 6], one of four restaurants on property. Throughout, the restaurant is designed in the same polished modern baroque style of Jacques Garcia with slightly softer tones, using dove grays, creams, light beiges, soft ceiling-to-floor drapes, rounded pillars, and open airiness that exude an embracing welcome. In addition to the dining room, as is a hallmark with Robouchon, his chef’s counter, designed in his trademark black and reds modern motif.

We wet our lips with a glass of Champagne while settling into our table outside on the patio, taking in the sea air kissed by the setting sun, and listening to the purr of sports cars as they took the same Mirabeau corner as those Formula 1 race cars do every year at the Grand Prix. Before moving into our meal, we were giddily impressed by their bread guéridon, showcasing more than a dozen breads to choose from all baked on premises in their boulangerie. [above] After anxiously making our menu decision, we watched the gentleman manning the guéridon work a quenelle of butter to lather on some of the best bread I’ve ever had.

We started our meal, via Chef de Cuisine Cristophe Cussac, with their le tourteau releve de fines herbes e l'avocat et tomate confit, [Photo Reference: Metropole 8] a roulade of sweet crab meat enhanced with confit of tomato, wrapped with creamy avocado and accented with a touch of fresh fine herbs. My wife enjoyed a warm salad of artichokes accented with a touch of spice of the chorizo, squid, and cooked and served in a tagine, a dish with definite North African influence but done with classical French technique. This was followed by a dish of suckling pig, served simply with pork jus and Roubochon’s famous butter drenched pommes purée. Perfectly cooked filet of sole à la meunière came with a puree of herbs, tomato confit and pine nuts to add additional richness and texture. To finish off our evening, similar to the bread guéridon, a pastry cart was wheeled before our eyes. We selected the Baba au Rhum and the classic religieuse, created by Carême in the 18th century, filled with a café pastry cream and lavished with a ganache.

It was eleven o’clock and by then we were both ready to head back to our hotel room, although a night in Monte Carlo was waiting for us to explore.