'Pretty Little Liars' Is Almost Over, But A Spinoff Could Be In The Works

We are nearing the end of “Pretty Little Liars,” and we still have so many questions. Who is A.D.? Whose side is Mona really on? And what in God’s name was Aria wearing all these years?

Well, it’s time to add another question to your ever-expanding list: Will “Pretty Little Liars” get a spinoff series after its seven-year run?

Showrunner I. Marlene King certainly isn’t ruling it out. When asked if a “PLL” spinoff could be a possibility, King replied, “Definitely.”

“It’s not a for sure thing, but there’s some ideas swirling around out there,” King told Entertainment Tonight. “Everybody knows I love this world, I love to play in this world and I love these characters, so it would be fun to keep a few of them moving forward in their lives.”

No word yet on which characters King would like to focus on, but Vulture pointed out that the “Pretty Little Liars” cast unanimously agrees that Alison deserves her own spinoff.

“I love her character!” Lucy Hale told Vulture earlier this year. “I love all of [the Liars], I even love Aria, but I think you have so many places [Alison] could go because [she has] such a messed up past.”

Amen to that.