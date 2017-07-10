Back-to-college shopping can seem stressful, overwhelming and expensive. The good news? It doesn’t have to be.

Long gone are the days of doing college shopping at half-a-dozen different stores, thanks to retailers like Amazon who are redefining the back-to-college tango.

If you aren’t a Prime member, make sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of these deals and steals.

AMAZON.COM Save 25% on Black+Decker mini fridges.

This Black+Decker mini fridge is perfect for dorm living. Snag it in brushed silver on Prime Day for $153.54 (25% off the original price).

AMAZON.COM The Faberware Classic Microwave is 20% off.

Save 20% on the Farberware Classic Microwave this Prime Day.

AMAZON.COM Save 23% on this MSI Stealth Gaming Laptop this Prime Day.

Save over $300 on this MSI i7 VR-ready Stealth Gaming Laptop, with full color keyboard, if you purchase it this Prime Day. Get it this weekend for $1,149.99 (23% off its original price).

AMAZON.COM Get this Samsung monitor for 30% off.

Save 30% on this 28-inch LED-lit Samsung monitor when you purchase it this Prime Day. Snag it today for only $279.99.

AMAZON.COM Get a Brita pitcher with filter for 25% off this Prime Day.

AMAZON.COM Select Rubbermaid food storage sets are 30% off this Prime Day.

AMAZON.COM Purchase a Keurig K55 this Prime Day for only $69.99 and you'll also get a 40-count k-cup variety pack with your purchase.

Everyone knows that college students run on half caffeine and half sleep. If you purchase the Keurig K55 brewer this Prime Day for only $69.99 (41% off its regular price), you’ll get a 40-count k-cup variety pack with your purchase!

AMAZON.COM Get a Kindle for only $49.99 right now.

Lighten your backpack load with a Kindle, which can hold thousands of books. You can get a black, 6-inch, glare-free, wi-fi enabled model during Prime Day for only $49.99 (that's $30 of savings!).

A bike is the perfect way to commute between classes on large campuses. Thankfully, Amazon Prime members can enjoy 20% off Raleigh bikes this Prime Day.