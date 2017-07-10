COLLEGE
10 Of The Best Prime Day Deals For Your College Kid

By Brittany Nims

Back-to-college shopping can seem stressful, overwhelming and expensive. The good news? It doesn’t have to be. 

Long gone are the days of doing college shopping at half-a-dozen different stores, thanks to retailers like Amazon who are redefining the back-to-college tango. 

From food storage and Brita pitchers to campus-friendly bikes, Amazon is ripe with deals for college kids this Prime Day. The big day is July 11, but shop these deals as early as 9 p.m. ET on July 10. 

If you aren’t a Prime member, make sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of these deals and steals.

 

1. Black+Decker Mini Fridges

Save 25% on Black+Decker mini fridges.

This Black+Decker mini fridge is perfect for dorm living. Snag it in brushed silver on Prime Day for $153.54 (25% off the original price).

 

2. Farberware Classic Microwave

The Faberware Classic Microwave is 20% off. 

Save 20% on the Farberware Classic Microwave this Prime Day. 

 

3. MSI Stealth Gaming Laptop 

Save 23% on this MSI Stealth Gaming Laptop this Prime Day.

Save over $300 on this MSI i7 VR-ready Stealth Gaming Laptop, with full color keyboard, if you purchase it this Prime Day. Get it this weekend for $1,149.99 (23% off its original price). 

 

4. Samsung 28-Inch LED Monitor

Get this Samsung monitor for 30% off. 

Save 30% on this 28-inch LED-lit Samsung monitor when you purchase it this Prime Day. Snag it today for only $279.99

 

5. Green Life Ceramic Cookware Set

Get 25% off of Green Life Ceramic Cookware sets this Prime Day. 

Get 25% off of Green Life Ceramic Cookware sets this Prime Day. Purchase a set in either black, red or turquoise while supplies last. 

 

6. Brita Pitchers With Filter 

Get a Brita pitcher with filter for 25% off this Prime Day. 

A college-life essential, get one of these Brita pitches with a filter while they last for 25% savings this Prime Day. You can buy one in classic turquoise, vibrant red or minimalist white

 7. Rubbermaid Food Storage

Select Rubbermaid food storage sets are 30% off this Prime Day.

Make those leftovers last with Rubbermaid food storage. You can grab select sets this Prime Day for 30% off. (Or, if you’re a food-saving savant, snag this impressive 28-piece storage set for 25% off.) 

 

8. Keurig K55 Brewer With 40-Count Variety Pack

Purchase a Keurig K55 this Prime Day for only $69.99 and you'll also get a 40-count k-cup variety pack with your purchase. 

Everyone knows that college students run on half caffeine and half sleep. If you purchase the Keurig K55 brewer this Prime Day for only $69.99 (41% off its regular price), you’ll get a 40-count k-cup variety pack with your purchase! 

 

9. Kindle

Get a Kindle for only $49.99 right now.

Lighten your backpack load with a Kindle, which can hold thousands of books. You can get a black, 6-inch, glare-free, wi-fi enabled model during Prime Day for only $49.99 (that's $30 of savings!). 

 

10. Raleigh Bikes

A bike is the perfect way to commute between classes on large campuses. Thankfully, Amazon Prime members can enjoy 20% off Raleigh bikes this Prime Day. 

