07/10/2017 09:01 pm ET

Literally Everyone Should Stock Up On These 9 Useful Prime Day Discounts

By Brittany Nims

1. Reusable Silicone Food Bags 

Stasher Reusable Silicone Pouches are discounted 20% today during Prime Day.

Nothing sounds more appetizing to store your lunch in than a “silicone food bag,” right? Joking aside, these handy reusable pouches are a steal today at a 20% discount. 

 

2. Purell Advanced Design Hand Sanitizer

Get a four-pack of Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer on Prime Day for 30% off.

Snag this deal while it lasts, and you’ll basically never be sick again. Grab a four-pack of Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer on Prime Day for 30% off its original price. 

 

3. Freezable Lunch Bag

Get one of these Freezable Lunch Bags at 35% off the full price. 

The perfect complement to your Reusable Silicone Food Bag, these Freezable Lunch Bags are steal at a 35% discount on Prime Day.

 

 4. 17-Piece Kitchen Gadget Set

Get 20% off select kitchen tools and gadgets.

Get 20% off select kitchen tools and gadgets, like this 17-piece Farberware gadget set. Stock a kitchen your mother would be proud of. 

 

5. Lysol Disinfecting Wipes

Save 20% on Lysol Disinfecting Wipes and sprays.

Let’s see a summer cold sneak up on you with a deal like this. Save 20% on Lysol disinfecting wipes and spray ― a super deal for super-sized families.

 

6. Oval Bath Mat

Snag this adorable Moda Oval Bath Mat for only $17.68. 

Don’t deny it ― you probably have at least one bathroom mat that’s well past its prime. Lucky for you, this Moda Oval Bath Mat is discounted 21%. Order one today for only $17.68.

 

7. Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers

This 28-piece Rubbermaid storage set is 25% off during Prime Day.

Toss out all of your mix-matched tubs with missing lids and make sure those leftovers last. Snag a new 28-piece set of food storage containers for 25% off.

 

8. KitchenAid Kitchen Scissors

Snag these KitchenAid shears, and other kitchen gadgets, at a 20% discount during Prime Day.

Get 20% off select kitchen tools and gadgets, like these KitchenAid Shears. Because everyone’s kitchen scissors are in rough shape, right? Er, just us? 

 

9. Brita Pitcher With Filter

New Brita pitchers with filters are marked down 25% this Prime Day.

Get one of these Brita pitches with a filter while they last for 25% savings this Prime Day. You can buy one in turquoisered or white

Brittany Nims Senior Commerce Editor

