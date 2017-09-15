A vintage picture of Prince seems to indicate that the “Purple Rain” singer knew his destiny was written in the stars even before he was mega-famous.
On Thursday, musician Common posted a throwback photo of Prince.
“That time when this young unknown artist opened for Rick James. Please look at what he wrote in the ‘position’ section,” Common wrote.
The pass is currently up for auction online.
The up-and-coming Prince joined Rick James’s Fire It Up tour as the opening act in February 1980, following his own headlining club tour from November 1979-February 1980. Prince stole the show with his short, energetic set; James accused Prince of ripping off his act, stirring up animosity that lasted throughout their careers.
One Twitter user summed up Prince’s sentiment perfectly:
Prince may be gone, but his legacy will live on.
