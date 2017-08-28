Prince Dykes Shares 5 Ways To Invest Into Our Children’s Future Right NOW!

Most parents would readily admit that they want the absolute best for their children, and would do practically anything (within legal reason) to ensure that they have everything they need, and “many nice things” that they want. However, creating a good life could easily equate to providing mere material possessions that temporarily pacify while often neglecting the proper foundation necessary to position their children for a fruitful financial future.

We recently caught with Prince Dykes, CEO of Royal Financial Investment Group, host of The Investor Show, and award-winning author of the Wesley Learns series (financial awareness, education, and preparation for children) to talk about what parents can start doing right NOW to set their kids up on a solid financial framework.

Prince Dykes, MBA | Host of The Investor Show | Award-Winning Author

CUSTODIAN ACCOUNT: Open a custodial brokerage account in your child’s name. There are several online brokers you can use like E*TRADE & TD Ameritrade. By doing so, you can deposit money monthly and invest into your favorite brands. This is a great to begin exposing your child to investing at an early age. Selecting the companies to invest in together makes it interactive and fun!

You can also invest consistently every month in to a board index like the S&P 500. Now you have access to the top 500 companies in America! For free step-by-step tutorials to assist with your knowledge and skillset development, visit The Investor Show.

“It’s no secret that the stock market has consistently beaten inflation over the past 100 years, but you don’t have to be Warren Buffet to invest.” —Prince Dykes, MBA | CEO of Royal Financial Investment Group

INDEXED INSURANCE. Secure cash value life insurance policies for your child. Cash value of the life insurance policy can be invested into a broad index. The cool part is, by the time the child reaches adulthood, they could have a life insurance policy nearly or completely paid off and cash value accumulated that can be borrowed against for college, a first car, or first home. The catch is your child must qualify. Consult with a licensed insurance agent with specialize in indexed products to see if what would be the best option and right fit for your child.

COLLEGE SAVINGS PLAN: A 529 college plan is a great way to save for college with tax benefits. This is an education savings plan operated by the state to help families set aside funds for future college costs. Consult with your banker or CPA to get your questions answered about what this plan can offer.

“Saving is good but the current national savings account rate on average is 0.06% (according to CNN Money) while average inflation rates are 3.22%. This means that on average, a traditional savings strategy loses -3.16% annually in purchasing power.” —Prince Dykes, MBA | Award-Winning Author and Host Of The Investor Show

SMART CREDIT BUILDING. Depending on the maturity of your child, consider adding them as authorized user of your credit card. This is a great way to start building your child’s credit and teaching them good, responsible, self-controlled habits. Because we live in a “swipe” generation, this strategy would require critical understanding and expectation between parent and child.

FUN LEARNING ENGAGEMENT. Investing, even for children, doesn’t have to be humdrum and boring. Download stock market trading games like Bullbear and other financial literacy resources to keep your investing alive, engaging and interactive. The key for the parent is to help your child stay involved, consistent, patient and understand long-term investment ideas and concepts.

Happy Investing!