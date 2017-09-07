A summer that was full of portraits and travel is over: Prince George started his first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea school in London on Thursday.

The 4-year-old arrived at school with his uniform, backpack and father Prince William in tow.

The two were greeted by Helen Haslem, head of the lower school. Their meeting blessed the masses with this teeny, tiny handshake.

Sadly, the Duchess of Cambridge, who is pregnant with the couple’s third child, was not able to be there. The former Kate Middleton is currently suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, or severe morning sickness, with which she also dealt during her first two pregnancies. It has already caused her to cancel two public engagements.

Read the press release in full ↓ pic.twitter.com/vDTgGD2aGF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

“We need Catherine to get over this first bit and then we can start celebrating,” William said at a mental health conference in Oxford on Tuesday. “It’s always a bit anxious to start with, but she’s well.”

Kensington Palace shared photos and a video of the father and son, as well as flashback photos of William and Prince Harry starting their own first days of school.

Take a look at The Duke and Prince Harry on their first days of school 📚 pic.twitter.com/RkL1MUbC4Q — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 7, 2017

Fans have been waiting for this moment since the palace announced in March 2017 that George would attend the school, which describes itself as “a busy, thriving, purposeful school.”

But if you think he’s going to get special treatment, think again.

“We are going to try and make this a really happy, safe and secure time,” Ben Thomas, principal of Thomas’s London Day Schools, told BBC. “I hope he will have the confidence to be himself with all his quirks and his idiosyncrasies and characteristics ― that’s what I would want for all of our children.”

Happy first day of school, George!