You Can't Look At The New Portrait Of Prince George Without Smiling

Go on and try, we dare you.

By Jamie Feldman

Brace yourselves, people. You’re about to witness extreme levels of cuteness.

The Duchess of Cambridge (formerly Kate Middleton) and Prince William released a brand new portrait of Prince George on Friday, just ahead of his fourth birthday on July 22.

And, oh boy, it’s a good one. 

A so-grown-up George is pictured giving one seriously toothy smile against a black backdrop. The photo was taken at Buckingham Palace by Chris Jackson, a royal photographer who has been snapping the family for over a decade.

“He is such a happy little boy and certainly injects some fun into a photoshoot,” Jackson captioned the photo on his own Instagram account. 

In the palace’s caption, William and Kate shared their gratitude for all the well wishes they have already received. Some of those wishes likely came during their recent tour of Poland and Germany

“The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this lovely picture as they celebrate Prince George’s fourth birthday, and would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received,” it said.

Happy birthday, Prince George! 

