The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte touched down in Warsaw Monday to start a five-day tour of Poland and Germany, looking like they’d done some serious damage at Ralph Lauren.

George looked adorable and as expressive as ever in a red, white and blue shirt and the teeny blue shorts.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte wore a patterned red and blue dress with puffy sleeves and a pair of red Mary Janes we’d like to squeeze our adult-sized feet in.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images EEEEEE!

The former Kate Middleton and and her husband took a backseat to these two tiny fashion icons, but stayed on-theme and looking sharp in red, white and blue.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images It's a family affair.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images So coordinated.

DMC via Getty Images Wearing shoes just like dad's.

Kate wore a white Alexander McQueen peplum suit with nude pumps, a red clutch and her new short haircut. And she wore it all with a side of self deprecation, according to royal reporter Victoria Murphy.

When a polish student told Kate she's beautiful today she replied it's not true, it's just the make-up #RoyalVisitPoland — Victoria Murphy (@QueenVicMirror) July 17, 2017

DMC via Getty Images Gorgeous.