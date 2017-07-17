STYLE
Prince George And Princess Charlotte Wear Color-Coordinated Outfits In Poland

Oh, Will and Kate were there, too.

By Jamie Feldman

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte touched down in Warsaw Monday to start a five-day tour of Poland and Germany, looking like they’d done some serious damage at Ralph Lauren.

George looked adorable and as expressive as ever in a red, white and blue shirt and the teeny blue shorts. 

Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte wore a patterned red and blue dress with puffy sleeves and a pair of red Mary Janes we’d like to squeeze our adult-sized feet in. 

Samir Hussein via Getty Images
EEEEEE!

The former Kate Middleton and and her husband took a backseat to these two tiny fashion icons, but stayed on-theme and looking sharp in red, white and blue. 

Samir Hussein via Getty Images
It's a family affair. 
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
So coordinated. 
DMC via Getty Images
Wearing shoes just like dad's. 

Kate wore a white Alexander McQueen peplum suit with nude pumps, a red clutch and her new short haircut. And she wore it all with a side of self deprecation, according to royal reporter Victoria Murphy.

DMC via Getty Images
Gorgeous. 

All those in favor of four more days of royal family outfits, say aye. 

Jamie Feldman Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

