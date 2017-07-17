The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte touched down in Warsaw Monday to start a five-day tour of Poland and Germany, looking like they’d done some serious damage at Ralph Lauren.
George looked adorable and as expressive as ever in a red, white and blue shirt and the teeny blue shorts.
Princess Charlotte wore a patterned red and blue dress with puffy sleeves and a pair of red Mary Janes we’d like to squeeze our adult-sized feet in.
The former Kate Middleton and and her husband took a backseat to these two tiny fashion icons, but stayed on-theme and looking sharp in red, white and blue.
Kate wore a white Alexander McQueen peplum suit with nude pumps, a red clutch and her new short haircut. And she wore it all with a side of self deprecation, according to royal reporter Victoria Murphy.
All those in favor of four more days of royal family outfits, say aye.
