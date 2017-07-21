STYLE
Prince George Clearly Has A Favorite Pair Of Shorts

He's been wearing the same thing all week long.

By Suzy Strutner

Prince George is the most adorable outfit repeater.

The nearly four-year-old royal wore what appears to be the same pair of little navy shorts three times this week, sporting them on separate stops during his family’s tour of Germany and Poland

Most recently, the shorts appeared as the family left Hamburg on Friday (in color-coordinating outfits, natch). George completed his look with a wee belt, black leather shoes and a checkered button-up.

Franziska Krug via Getty Images
Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Indeed, the tiny prince appears to have a penchant for these shorts. He also wore them in Warsaw on Monday:

Chris Jackson via Getty Images
DMC via Getty Images

And he sported them in Berlin on Wednesday, when he was also very sleepy.

Isa Foltin via Getty Images
Pool via Getty Images

We’ve seen George in many styles of shorts over the years, as it turns out they’re something of a royal tradition

However, this might be his most precious pair yet. 

