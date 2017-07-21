Prince George is the most adorable outfit repeater.

The nearly four-year-old royal wore what appears to be the same pair of little navy shorts three times this week, sporting them on separate stops during his family’s tour of Germany and Poland.

Most recently, the shorts appeared as the family left Hamburg on Friday (in color-coordinating outfits, natch). George completed his look with a wee belt, black leather shoes and a checkered button-up.

Indeed, the tiny prince appears to have a penchant for these shorts. He also wore them in Warsaw on Monday:

And he sported them in Berlin on Wednesday, when he was also very sleepy.

