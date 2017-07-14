The World Needs These Photos Of Prince Harry And Harry Styles Right Now

What do you get when Prince Harry chats with Harry Styles? A beautiful British photo opp and a whole lot of teenagers swooning.

The two were photographed speaking with each other at the “Dunkirk” movie premiere on Thursday night in London. Styles stars in the new Christopher Nolan film.

Before the premiere, Prince Harry also spent time with Dunkirk veterans, according to a tweet from Kensington Palace:

Ahead of the premiere, Prince Harry is meeting Dunkirk veterans who are sharing their experiences of serving in WW2 pic.twitter.com/ctZB99owgJ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 13, 2017

The prince and “Sign of the Times” singer have actually been photographed together before a few years ago. The two both attended the Royal Variety Performance in 2015 and Prince Harry reportedly asked Styles, “When was the last time you had a haircut?” The musician apparently said that he was waiting to cut off his hair for charity.

Considering Styles did finally end up chopping his locks for charity in 2016, it seems like these two have a lot to catch up on.