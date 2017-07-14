STYLE
07/14/2017 11:23 am ET

The World Needs These Photos Of Prince Harry And Harry Styles Right Now

"The Harry Styles meets Prince Harry photo gives me life in ways I never knew I needed."

By Carly Ledbetter

What do you get when Prince Harry chats with Harry Styles? A beautiful British photo opp and a whole lot of teenagers swooning. 

The two were photographed speaking with each other at the “Dunkirk” movie premiere on Thursday night in London. Styles stars in the new Christopher Nolan film. 

We can only imagine what they spoke about: 

Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images
Harry Styles and Aneurin Barnard and Prince Harry attend the "Dunkirk" world premiere on July 13 in London, England. 
Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images
Hello, handsome(s). 

We can basically sum up the internet’s reaction with this tweet: 

Before the premiere, Prince Harry also spent time with Dunkirk veterans, according to a tweet from Kensington Palace: 

The prince and “Sign of the Times” singer have actually been photographed together before a few years ago. The two both attended the Royal Variety Performance in 2015 and Prince Harry reportedly asked Styles, “When was the last time you had a haircut?” The musician apparently said that he was waiting to cut off his hair for charity. 

Considering Styles did finally end up chopping his locks for charity in 2016, it seems like these two have a lot to catch up on. 

Prince Harry Playing Sports
Carly Ledbetter Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

