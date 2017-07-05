STYLE
The Dragon Prince of Bhutan Is Back With Yet Another Adorable Photo

His reign of royal cuteness continues with some doctor dress-up.

Though it hardly seems possible, the Dragon Prince of Bhutan just keeps getting cuter. 

Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, the son of Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema, appears in the country’s newly released July 2017 calendar photo. 

In the adorable picture, the little prince wears a stethoscope and a very big grin. 

YELLOW BHUTAN
So sweet! 
Yellow Bhutan
We'll zoom that for you. 

“Like His Royal Highness, many children are fond of playing ‘doctor-doctor,’” said a statement on the Yellow Bhutan website, which is run by the royal media department. “Our health personnel are an inspiration and role models for many, for their hard work and sacrifice, and for healing and helping so many people every day.” 

Baby Jigme, who is nearly 18 months old and yes, really does bear the incredible title “dragon prince,” has made a few memorable appearances in his country’s photo calendar. This happy snap is from February:

Yellow Bhutan
The calendar's Feb. 2017 photo. 

And his June photo with his mother was equally memorable: 

YELLOW BHUTAN
So sweet! 

We can’t wait to see what the dragon prince does in his next photo. 

