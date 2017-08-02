Prince Philip Concludes 65 Years Of Royal Duties With Final Official Engagement

The United Kingdom’s Prince Philip will conclude decades of royal service on Wednesday as he attends his final solo public engagement.
The Duke of Edinburgh has completed more than 22,000 solo engagements since 1952. Queen Elizabeth II’s 96-year-old husband is the longest-serving consort in U.K. history.
In May, Buckingham Palace announced the prince would retire from royal duties in the fall, while the 91-year-old queen would continue with her full program of official engagements.
The Duke of Edinburgh, Captain General of the Royal Marines, was marking his final solo appearance by attending a tribute to royal marines.
Prince Philip was hospitalized earlier this summer for two nights as he received treatment for an infection caused by an undisclosed preexisting condition.
