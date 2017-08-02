Prince Philip Concludes 65 Years Of Royal Duties With Final Official Engagement

The United Kingdom’s Prince Philip will conclude decades of royal service on Wednesday as he attends his final solo public engagement.

In May, Buckingham Palace announced the prince would retire from royal duties in the fall, while the 91-year-old queen would continue with her full program of official engagements.

An announcement regarding The Duke of Edinburgh. https://t.co/SF1bgo68Un pic.twitter.com/TO9mR70xTk — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 4, 2017

The Duke of Edinburgh, Captain General of the Royal Marines, was marking his final solo appearance by attending a tribute to royal marines.