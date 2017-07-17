Prince William and princess Kate in Gdansk!

On Tuesday the duke and duchess of Cambridge will visit Gdansk! It is their first official visit to our country and the city. We are excited to show them our city, its proud history, ties with Britain and successful transformation.

tsaiproject / wikipedia / cc

They arrive to Gdansk just after a trip to the former Nazi Germany Concentration Camp, Stutthof, a place in which 65 000 people died, among them - Poles from Gdansk. In our city their Royal Hignesses will be welcomed in the Arthus Court in the very heart of Gdansk. The builiding, reminding us about the great past of our city, has been designed in Medieval Ages for the most prestigeous events in the city. Next, the duke and duchess will wander through the Long Market with the Fountain of Neptune, a symbol of Gdansk.

Magdalena Borucka / wikipedia / cc The Arthus Court and the Fountain of Neptue

They will be welcomed with a Gdansk liqueur Goldwasser (Golden Water) and traditional Polish pierogi. During the visit they will meet with people of Gdansk and watch amber craftmen at work.

Dominik Paszlinski Amber craftman at work

In Gdansk there is a building of great importance to Polish-British relations. The Gdansk Shapespeare theater, of which the Prince Charles is patron, was opened 2014 and is attended by theatre-lovers from around the world. Everybody is invited to our annual Shapespare festival, which will start at the end of July!

Gdansk Shakespeare Theatre The retractable roof in the Gdansk Shakespeare Theatre

Gdansk Shakespeare Theatre The Gdansk Shakespeare Theatre

Another important part of the agenda is a trip to the European Solidarity Center in Gdansk's shipyard, where the Solidarity movement was born. The prince and princess will tour the museum and meet with members of Solidarity.

The end of the visit in Gdansk will be marked by crossing the iconic shipyard gate, which is a symbol of strikes in 1980s and laying a wreath at the Monument to the Fallen Shipyard Workers of 1970