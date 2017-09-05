The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child, and they’re apparently suffering the same lack of rest as all parents everywhere.

Prince William opened up about becoming a father again while attending a mental health conference in Oxford on Tuesday, calling Saturday’s pregnancy announcement “very good news.”

“There’s not much sleep going on at the moment,” the royal added, according to People.

Considering the two are already parents to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, we’re not surprised. On top of that, Kate is suffering from a severe morning sickness, called hyperemesis gravidarum, for the third time, according to Kensington Palace.

“We need Catherine to get over this first bit and then we can start celebrating. It’s always a bit anxious to start with, but she’s well,” he said.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the Hamburg airport on July 21.

Prince Harry also seems excited about becoming an uncle yet again and spoke to reporters on Monday about the royal baby news.

When the reporter also asked Harry about Kate’s health, he replied, “I haven’t seen her for a while, but I think she’s OK.”

Prince Harry on the prospect of becoming an uncle again. pic.twitter.com/A4YOY8jYRl — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) September 4, 2017

Though the duchess has yet to publicly comment on the exciting announcement, she spoke about the joys and stresses that come with parenthood during a speech earlier this year.

“Nothing can really prepare you for you the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother,” she said. “It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love and worry all mixed together. Your fundamental identity changes overnight. You go from thinking of yourself as primarily an individual, to suddenly being a mother, first and foremost.”