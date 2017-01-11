COMEDY

As You Wish: 'The Princess Bride' Finally Gets An Honest Trailer

Anybody want a peanut?

01/11/2017 05:00 am ET
Ed Mazza Overnight Editor, The Huffington Post

It’s inconceivable that it’s taken this long. 

Honest Trailers, the YouTube channel from Screen Junkies that recreates trailers of beloved movies with the addition of some all-too-true quips, has finally gotten around to creating one for “The Princess Bride.” 

It was worth the wait. 

Check it out above. 

