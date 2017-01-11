As You Wish: 'The Princess Bride' Finally Gets An Honest Trailer

It’s inconceivable that it’s taken this long.
Honest Trailers, the YouTube channel from Screen Junkies that recreates trailers of beloved movies with the addition of some all-too-true quips, has finally gotten around to creating one for “The Princess Bride.”
It was worth the wait.
Check it out above.
Also on HuffPost
'Princess Bride' Cast: Where Are They Now
More:Viral Video Funny Videos
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW ENTERTAINMENT
HuffPost Entertainment is your one-stop shop for celebrity news, hilarious late-night bits, industry and awards coverage and more — sent right to your inbox six days a week. Learn more
Newsletter