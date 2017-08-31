Princess Diana Was Always A Fashion Icon, As These Striking Photos Show

Princess Diana died in a high speed car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997. Her death shook an entire world of people who admired her compassion, work ethic, love of children and yes, her style.
Over the years, as Diana grew older and more confident, her style of course evolved. But whether she was cheering on Prince Charles at a polo match in 1981, stealing the show in a gorgeous white gown and tiara in 1989 or dropping jaws in a mini beaded dress in 1997, she wore every single outfit with a sense of elegance and grace.
One of the ways we’ll be honoring her life is by taking a look back at some of her most iconic style moments over the years. Which one is your favorite?
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
PHOTO GALLERIES
Princess Diana with her kids
CONVERSATIONS