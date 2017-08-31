STYLE
Princess Diana Was Always A Fashion Icon, As These Striking Photos Show

Paying tribute to her memorable looks, 20 years after her death.

Princess Diana died in a high speed car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997. Her death shook an entire world of people who admired her compassion, work ethic, love of children and yes, her style

Over the years, as Diana grew older and more confident, her style of course evolved. But whether she was cheering on Prince Charles at a polo match in 1981, stealing the show in a gorgeous white gown and tiara in 1989 or dropping jaws in a mini beaded dress in 1997, she wore every single outfit with a sense of elegance and grace. 

One of the ways we’ll be honoring her life is by taking a look back at some of her most iconic style moments over the years. Which one is your favorite? 

  • 1970
    Bettmann via Getty Images
    In Itchenor, West Sussex.
  • 1971
    Hulton Archive via Getty Images
    In Itchenor, West Sussex. 
  • 1980
    Princess Diana Archive via Getty Images
    After Princess Margaret's 50th birthday party in London. 
  • 1980
    Tim Graham via Getty Images
    At the Young England Kindergarten in London. 
  • 1981
    Tim Graham via Getty Images
    The day she and Prince Charles announced their engagement in London, England. 
  • 1981
    Princess Diana Archive via Getty Images
    With Prince Charles at their wedding at the St. Paul's Cathedral. 
  • 1981
    Bettmann via Getty Images
    In Balmoral, Scotland.
  • 1981
    Tim Graham via Getty Images
    In Tetbury, Gloucestershire.
  • 1981
    Tim Graham via Getty Images
    At the V&A Museum in London, England. 
  • 1981
    Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
    At a polo match with Prince Charles in Windsor. 
  • 1981
    Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
    In Romsey, Hampshire.
  • 1982
    David Levenson via Getty Images
    With Prince Charles and newborn Prince William in London. 
  • 1982
    Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
    In London, England. 
  • 1982
    David Levenson via Getty Images
    Watching Prince Charles play polo in Windsor. 
  • 1982
    David Levenson via Getty Images
    In Wrexham, Wales.
  • 1982
    Tom Wargacki via Getty Images
    At Guildhall in London. 
  • 1983
    Tim Graham via Getty Images
    With Prince Charles in Australia. 
  • 1983
    Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
    In Brisbane, Australia. 
  • 1984
    Tim Graham via Getty Images
    At a charity event in London, England. 
  • 1985
    Douglas Peebles via Getty Images
    With Prince Charles in Hawaii. 
  • 1985
    Tom Wargacki via Getty Images
    At the London premiere of  "A View To a Kill."
  • 1985
    David Levenson via Getty Images
    In Newcastle. 
  • 1985
    Tim Graham via Getty Images
    At a gala in Washington, D.C. 
  • 1985
    David Levenson via Getty Images
    At the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.
  • 1986
    Hulton Deutsch via Getty Images
    In Saudi Arabia.
  • 1986
    Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
    At the America's Cup Ball in London, England.
  • 1986
    Tim Graham via Getty Images
    In Japan. 
  • 1987
    Tim Graham via Getty Images
    In Berlin, Germany. 
  • 1987
    Tim Graham via Getty Images
    Welcoming King Fahd on his arrival in Britain.
  • 1987
    Tim Graham via Getty Images
    With Prince Charles in Munich, Germany. 

