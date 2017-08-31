Priscilla Williams; The Woman Living Her Dreams Out Loud

No mistake about it, Priscilla Williams is a woman of many talents. Author. Coach. Mega-Influencer are just a few words to describe this powerhouse! On any given day you will find her living her life’s purpose to the max! She has been through some of life’s hardest battles and SURVIVED! Priscilla took a moment out of her busy schedule to have a candid conversation with me.

CP: Why are so Passionate about helping Women?

Priscilla: I’m so passionate about helping women, because there were powerful women that help me get me to where I am. My life was completely changed for the better when I decided to invest in myself and hire a coach. When I begin to shift my circle, and get around like minded women who were doing big things, it open my mindset to play at a bigger level. I absolutely love to empower women to live the life God created for them. I share my own experiences in life and why it's so important to be surrounded with the right people. People who support you and want to see you win. After seeing transformation in my life, I knew I couldn't keep what I learned to myself. I had to share it with the world.

CP: Why do you coach? Isn't everyone a coach?

Priscilla: I Coach women because I know what coaching did for me. Yes, there are tons of coaches in the marketplace, but I believe that some truly are called for this work. The transformation I saw in my life was unbelievable. I went from being scared and timid to writing books, speaking, teaching, traveling the world and showing up in spaces that connected me to the right people. I no longer made excuses about why I couldn't do something to living the life of my dreams. Last year I received the Chicago's 40 under 40 Game Changer Award from WVON & Ariel Investments. This was a huge accomplishment for me, because I was in the room with some power players who are doing amazing things in Chicago. At the moment when I received that award, It clicked that I was truly standing in my power and living my life's purpose. So much so, that others could recognize it as well. I'm not your average coach, because I been there where the client is. I truly know what's it's like to live beneath who you are called to be. I help my clients through spiritual guidance and alignment. This is truly ministry for me, and coaching is the vehicle I use to enlighten and transform.

CP: What would you tell someone that wants to be a full-time entrepreneur?

Priscilla: I am not a full-time entrepreneur, because I choose not to be right now. My career as a registered nurse is one that I absolutely love. It positions me as an expert in my field and it helps to fund the work I do with women. If someone one wants to be a full time entrepreneur I would say be prepared and be strategic. I see so many people jump into entrepreneurship full time but they haven't prepared by saving money, making the right connections, or even investing in someone to help them get there. I believe it takes strategy and being clear as to when is the right time to quit your job. It's hard enough being an entrepreneur, but I don't believe you should make it harder on yourself by having your lights and gas turned off because you have no money. It takes time and it doesn't happen over night. Staying consistent, passionate and motivated will keep you going after what you want no matter what.

CP: What advice would you give someone who wants to quit (entrepreneurship)?

Priscilla: II would say to be patient and don't give up so easily. Running a business is not a quick rich thing. It takes time, effort, money, positivity, and longevity. Entrepreneurship is not for the faint at heart. You may not see results right away, but I guarantee if you stay committed to your dreams your dreams will stay committed to you. The level of success you desire is going to take some hard work, and some sleepless nights. It's up to you to determine how bad do you really want it?

Catch up with Priscilla on the following:

Facebook : Priscilla Williams

EMAIL: INFO@PRISCILLAQWILLIAMS.COM