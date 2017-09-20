Prison, Guns and Jewelry by Delaney Young.

http://www.calibercollection.com

#jessicamindich #gunviolence #raisethecaliber

@thisiscaliber @calibercollection

“These men are the solution, not the problem,” said Superintendent Michael Capra at the beginning of the “C.H.O.I.C.E.S” event held at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in early April. This is NOT what I was expecting to hear at my first visit to one of the most infamous mens’ maximum-security prison in America. Honestly, I am not sure how I pictured my first time in a prison unfolding. The only idea I had about prison came from TV shows like Orange is the New Black and Prison Break. But, over the past year I have been trying to educate myself on issues like mass incarceration and gun violence, as well as how drugs have played a role in these epidemics. “Someone dies from gun violence every 16 minutes in America.” WHAT? I can’t even process this statistic! This is not only horrifying, but I deeply believe that these data points should wake up those of us with the power to find a solution.

Thrillingly, Jessica Mindich, Founder and CEO of the Caliber Collection®, offered me a summer internship. Months before my summer internship began with her company, she invited me to visit Sing Sing Correctional Facility, a Men’s Maximum Security Penitentiary in NY. I entered the prison nervously, deep anxiety and fear. We were transported from visitors intake in a prisoners’ van that not only had no air on a humid April night, but the deep theme of distrust permeated everything from the window to the cracked vinyl seats. I showed my ID 4 times before being allowed entry and 4 times to leave. I was, admittedly overwhelmed, but within hours, what I experienced left with deep empathy for not only the victims of gun violence but my brain churning with the concepts of mercy and forgiveness. Upon entry to Sing Sing, every inmate immediately approached me, shook my hand, smiled, asked for my name, and wanted to know why I was so kind as to visit them that day. They were nicer to me than some girls at my own school! One incredibly smart, articulate, and big-hearted man, Jon-Adrian Velazquez (”JJ”) said this night was the closest he has felt to being free in 20 years. Jon-Adrian is currently inmate #00A2303, convicted of killing an off duty cop in the Bronx. He is serving 25 years to life. JJ created the program “Voices From Within” to help end gun violence and spread awareness about what happens when you pull the trigger. Although many years into a wrongful conviction investigation, JJ is paying it forward. During the evening, the inmates placed a huge emphasis on educating and protecting the black youth in the communities they were raised themselves. Each man got up and told his ”story”; most of them had killed someone when they were even younger than me, not because they were killers, but rather because they were impulsive and had easy access to weapons. The choice for them was “kill or be killed.”

This experience left me feeling almost guilty that I had begun the evening with pretty serious fear. I was one of two white females at this event, yet these men did not see me on as shallow a level as I saw myself. They approached me as an equal participator in their cause and made my opinions feel valued. My blonde hair and my light skin did not invalidate the fact that I was supporting these men, and I was there to learn and they were there to teach. I am not naive. I know that these men are a small percentage of inmates that choose to behave so eloquently and work toward protecting future generations, but blanketing prisoners under the term ‘violent’ or ‘predator’ is unacceptable and a form of discrimination. No two people are the same, so why label 2 million people that way? After a long night, I got home and collapsed on my bed, still in awe of what I had just been confronted with. I poured out a reflection of everything I had learned and every feeling that was racing through me.

This is why she does what she does. In one night, with the right teachers, I had tapped into the source of motivation that my boss had, so clearly, already discovered. When my internship officially began in June, I worked my hardest on whatever tasks, big or small, I was given because I had already had the answer to “why”.....This is why she does what she does. I am so grateful that Jessica let me into her world of activism and granted me the chance to contribute.

I gained more experience during my internship at the Caliber Collection® than any average interns could have expected. The environment was one of ambition and efficiency because we worked on each task knowing that it was a factor in a greater effort. Lindsey Smith, the Director of Operations, told me on my first day of work, “I don’t waste my time here because I know that the money that pays my salary is money that could be taking another gun off the street.” This greatly influenced the way I worked and made me appreciate the significance of some of my less interesting tasks like taking inventory and cataloging guns and gun parts. I am so lucky to have improved my work ethic and learned from such empowered individuals. My summer of Prison, Guns and Jewelry has convinced me that this blonde girl from CT can be a part of change.

Grateful for all,

Delaney Young