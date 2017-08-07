ENTERTAINMENT
08/07/2017 03:02 pm ET

New Prison Photo Shows A Bald, Smiling Phil Spector

The famed record producer, now serving time for murder, doesn't look like this anymore!

By David Lohr
Robert Galbraith / Reuters
Record producer Phil Spector during a 2004 news conference outside Superior Court in Los Angeles.

California corrections officials released an updated prison photograph of convicted murderer Phil Spector on Monday, showing the infamous record producer bald and smiling. 

The photo from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Spector, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend, in a white T-shirt and orange prison-issue uniform. Spector, 77, known for eccentric hairstyles over the years, is clean-shaven and completely shorn of hair. He appears to be wearing hearing aids in both ears.

California Department of Corrections Rehabilitation
Phil Spector in a June 14, 2017 prison photo.

The picture was taken in June for a regular update of inmate images at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton. The facility provides medical and mental health care to state inmates.

Prison officials have revealed no details about Spector’s health.

Spector is serving 19 years to life for the 2003 slaying of actress Lana Clarkson. He won’t be parole eligible for another 12 years.

California Department of Corrections Rehabilitation
Phil Spector in 2009, left, and 2013.

David Lohr covers crime and missing persons. Tips? Feedback? Send an email or follow him on Twitter. 

David Lohr Senior Crime Reporter, HuffPost

