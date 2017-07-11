Prisons & Mental Health –– The July 4th Police Shooting –– Just A Thought!

The New York Times article, “Police Officer is ‘Murdered for Her Uniform’ in the Bronx” by Benjamin Mueller and Al Baker, is one of the more objective articles I have read on the July 4th shootings. The article challenges the often reductionist views of “good vs. bad’ people often espoused by the media post such events, and seemingly tries to make sense of the tragedy; however, it feels like just the tip of the iceberg.

More than half of the people in jails and prisons are mentally ill––American jails and prisons have essentially become mental health hospitals; however, their treatment in these spaces are substandard, and often inhumane; their illness, when it manifests overtly, is often seen and handled from a punishment paradigm, rather than treated––the lack of appropriate medical care, coupled with the violence inherent within these institutions, significantly impedes positive community reintegration --- which by the way significantly increases the likelihood of future tragedies involving law-enforcement and mentally ill people.