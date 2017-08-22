Pro Bodybuilder Dallas McCarver Has Died At 26 Years Old

Reports claim that Dallas McCarver has died. Awaiting updates.

According to several anonymous sources, we are sad to report that Dallas McCarver has passed away. At the moment writing close friend and business associate Aaron Singerman has released a video detailing what little information we know about McCarver’s passing. He was discovered face down on the kitchen floor with food blocking his throat preventing his ability to breath. This information was later confirmed by TMZ Sports. Generation Iron is waiting for further details and reaching out to get an update on the story.

For now we would like to send out our thoughts and condolences to Dallas McCarver and his family. We hope that perhaps these early reports are false - but for the time being we will send our best well wishes. You can also send your prayers and support in the comments below.