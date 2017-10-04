Processing Emotions in These Difficult Times

For many of us, the emotional toll of the events in Las Vegas (and natural disasters around the world) are running in the background, like phantom software slowing down our machines. For some of us, the feelings are so overwhelming they are right there out front. Either way, emotions are present and affecting us in our everyday lives.

I coach and train Emotional Self Leadership within businesses. I’ve had a number of sessions this week. Last night I emceed an event for a non-profit for whom I’m a board member. In all cases, the insanity of the weekend had to be addressed at some point. That heavy weight demanded attention before “business as usual” could be done. I’m grateful that I, and some other skilled people I know, were able to facilitate those difficult and important conversations.

One of my clients knew two of those injured in the shooting and a family member was narrowly missed. He said, “I guess I’m not very good at dealing with my emotions. I feel off and don’t know what to do.”

I’m grateful that he brought this forward, especially in a business setting. Our conversation reminded me how sorely needed the information I’m about to share is. Emotional self leadership is truly the stuff no one taught us in school.

1. GIVE YOURSELF PERMISSION TO HAVE EMOTION

At an early age, I made a declaration that I would not feel the so called “negative” emotions like anger and resentment. Because of my family dynamics I deduced: emotions = crazy, and I was having none of that. It seemed like a good strategy, but because I was human, I had them anyway, denied them and stuffed them. That stuffing culminated in me starting to drink at an early age. A well-intended, albeit, misguided 22-year-long attempt to escape my feelings.

I’ve since learned that emotions are neither good nor bad, simply high and low energy (that’s for another article). Emotions are physiological responses to our thoughts. All emotions are here to alert us to judgments and beliefs we hold about ourselves and our world. So in that sense, they are all good.

I encourage you to let go of any judgment you may have about feeling emotions. Be willing to say, “I feel ___________ (angry, hurt, sad, etc).” That recognition brings the unknown into the light where it then can be processed. It is also the prerequisite to the steps ahead.

2. GIVE YOURSELF PERMISSION TO FEEL EMOTION

It is not uncommon to hear this in my work: “I’m afraid to feel, because I don’t know what will happen.” Part of us can think if we dare open the door to feel, we will be swept away, never to return to life as we know it. If that’s you, I encourage you to test that hypothesis.

Jill Bolte-Taylor (My Stroke of Insight) tells us that an emotion left to its own devices will take about 90-seconds to pass through. That is, unless it is stoked with another thought that creates that same physiology. Chances are you won’t be swept away, but it’s your decision.

Are you willing to allow yourself to feel whatever emotion is present? If so, read on.

3. GIVE YOURSELF PERMISSION TO EXPRESS EMOTION IN HEALTHY WAY

HEALTHY WORDS: It can be very helpful to talk about your upset, but (and this is a big but), your intention matters.

If you go into the conversation wanting to pile on and marinate in the upset with another person, just know you are stoking the fire with more and more similar thoughts that will actually prolong and sometimes increase your level of upset.

If your intention is to share feelings with another human being in service to allowing them to pass through you, it can be a very intimate and healing experience.

HEALTHY ACTIONS: Ideally, you get to choose how to express your emotions. Of course, you may choose to punch someone in the nose when angry, just know there are other ways that may better serve you.

Breathe: It’s free, it’s available, it doesn’t take a lot of time and you can do it anywhere. The breath is our natural tranquilizer. A deep, belly breath activates our parasympathetic nervous system; the part of us that gives us the feeling that everything is okay. A breath can also help us make space and interrupt the thought pattern that re-stokes our emotional physiology (upset).

Physical expression: If you’re feeling grief or sadness, I encourage you to find a private place and just let the tears come…freely. Don’t try to stifle them. Tears allowed to flow will come to a natural completion. Just know they may come again another time; it is advised that you cry those too. Eventually, they will truly be complete.

If you’re feeling angry, it can be a great release to allow yourself to hit something – privately slamming your pillow into the bed can feel sooo good. Add some expletives to feel even better.

Note: Vigorous exercise can give relief in the moment and help release the stored emotion in the body, just know that the upset will most likely linger in the background until dealt with more directly.

Free-Form Writing: Find a private place, a pen and some paper. Begin by writing your intention for the exercise. For example: “My intention is to express the anger I’m feeling,” or “My intention is to feel and release the pain I’m feeling.” Then simply write…and write and write. Don’t think, just let it come forward. Swear, scribble, whine, draw pictures…whatever comes. Do your best not to judge what’s coming out, just let it flow.

At some point, you’ll feel the energy shift to a higher place. That is when you know you’re complete. Do not reread or share what you wrote, simply walk it to a shredder or safely burn it. This exercise is meant to allow feelings to come up, out and into destruction.

Limit exposure: Your circuitry will also be stoked through 24-hour access to media and social media. Take care of yourself by ingesting this in small doses, if you must take it in at all.

4. LEAN INTO COMPASSION AND/OR ACCEPTANCE

Sometimes it is easier to feel compassion for others than it is for ourselves. I encourage you to take a few minutes to feel compassion for the part of you that is having this emotional experience, with the same loving kindness you would show a small child. We are all human and humans have emotions, that’s how we are designed. There is nothing wrong with you. Whatever your feeling is OK.

See if there is room to lean into compassion for others. Victims as well as perpetrators. We never know what has happened in someone’s life that might have created the behaviors we abhor. I know, that’s a hard one.

Which leads me to acceptance. Every time we wish a person or situation is different than it actually is, we create suffering for ourselves. “It” is already here. We can wish and hope it were different until the cows come home, but no matter how much we try, we can’t wish away what already is. Be advised, acceptance is not condoning. It is simply coming to terms with that which we cannot change. Peace lives in the space beyond acceptance.

This article barely scratches the surface of our vast emotional landscape. My intention is to provide practical tools to help you and others process emotions in a healthy way.