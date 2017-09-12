Product Review: Sony KSL55W650D 55-Inch Built-in Wi-Fi

From game consoles to headphones and TV’s, Sony is famed for their exquisite tech products and they seem to be able to do no wrong.

The KSL55W650D is the tech giant’s latest 55-inch TV and it comes fully packed with a truckload of features which makes it one of the best 55-inch televisions of 2016.

Enjoy a smooth and immersive viewing experience as you utilise the KSL55 to full effect - a TV made for avid gamers, movie fans and anyone who’s keen on watching their favourite shows in an exquisite manner.

The TV features a full HD 1080p resolution which helps to bring out even the slightest of details on the screen – its clarity is simply astounding and with the big screen which makes for a pure cinematic experience you’re sure to be captivated by Sony’s KSL55W650D.

We’ve all become accustomed to online viewing, and Sony is well aware of that thus, with the built-in Wi-Fi, you can connect the TV to your home’s internet network and get access to your favourite apps and shows.

You get access to Hulu and Netflix so you’ll never miss your favourite shows; YouTube is available as well, so you can watch your favourite comedy skits and what not.

The freedom to download a myriad of apps is also one of the TV’s main selling points regarding its internet capabilities.

Price

Sony’s KSL55W650D ranges from $620 - $700 and can be purchased from all the major retail outlets. Judging its sleek and elegant design along with the TV’s high performance levels that’s just about the right price – what you pay for is basically what you get.

It doesn’t have a 4K resolution so gamers looking to switch to a PS4 Pro needn’t acquire the TV, but if you’re looking for an efficient TV that provides you with a great viewing experience then look no further than the KDL55W650D.

Wi-Fi Availability

The TV’s high-speed Wi-Fi allows you to stream content from your favourite apps, watch an endless amount of movies online and of course download a host of apps. Tired of seeing cables dangling around? Then the KDL55 is for you seeing as it keeps wires out of sight thanks to its compact design.

X-Reality Pro

The KDL55 features Sony’s X-Reality Pro which makes the picture quality much clearer and detailed. The X-Reality Pro utilises a noise reduction technology that helps to sharpen scenes and gives them more detail. Coupled with the Full HD 1080p, you’ll be able to enjoy stunning scenes when watching a movie or playing your favourite video game.

Features

· Built-in Wi-Fi which provides access to a wide array of online content and apps such as YouTube, Hulu and Netflix - ability to download a wide range of apps.

· Stunning picture quality with the X-Reality Pro technology.

· Sleek and slim design which keeps wires out of sight making it look less congested. Great suitability for any Livingroom.

· Smooth audio reproduction.

Pros

The KDL55 has minimal flash-lighting visibility thanks to its great black uniformity. Whilst not able to completely eliminate external sources of light, with the KDL55, flash-lighting will go unnoticed most of the time.

The TV’s got a built-in Wi-Fi and comes preloaded with popular streaming and video apps. In an instance where you don’t like what’s on the cable or you’re just to bored to even bother going through the usual channels, you can simply utilise the TV’s internet capabilities and watch a movie of your choice by searching for it.

Verdict