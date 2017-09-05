Productivity Hacks for Startups

The primary focus of most startups is growth. There’s a huge list of to-dos with limited resources and time to complete them all.

In a startup, you either deliver or bid goodbye to growth.

What’s more, your ability to execute tasks fast and efficiently has an impact on those around you. Other team members count on you to get tasks accomplished on time. If you don't, the project will stall. Here are tips to ensure you’re on your “A” game each day:

1. Use Trello.com to map out your company’s tasks

Trello.com provides you with a better view of what’s going on in your company. Also, it allows you to delegate tasks that other people are in a better position to complete them. Kanabanflow.com, Asana.com, and AgileZen.com are other great options for task management.

2. Use a whiteboard to list tasks

Once you’ve mapped out and delegated tasks on Trello, each employee could list all their tasks on a whiteboard. Normally, that’s about 10-15 tasks.

A notepad or Evernote are also great alternatives.

3. Record the three most important tasks on a post-it note

A post-it note is ideal in this case because of size constraint. It can only accommodate a few tasks—in this case, 3.

Don’t try to do too much at once. The most productive individuals are those that do fewer things but do them perfectly.

4. Write everything down

One of the best ways to stay focused is to free up your brain as much as possible. Instead of trying to remember everything, simply write it all down.

It’s difficult to focus on a particular task when you have all sorts of ideas and thoughts swirling in your head.

Whenever you come across an idea, write it down on your notebook or type it in the Notes app on your phone then forget about it. Focus on the task at hand.

5. Turn off computer/phone notifications

Although most notifications seem urgent, they hardly ever are. Most of them can wait a couple more hours.

Notifications rob you of your attention. Once you turn them off, you’ll be able to focus better.

Multitasking is impossible. Yes, you might believe the opposite. But that’s not true. Whenever you multitask, your brain switches between tasks. It shuts down and restarts every time. That’s inefficient.

6. Listen to music to boost your energy

Spotify conducted a research on selected types of music. The research showed that musical tempo ranging between 50-30 beats per minute helps induce the alpha state in the brain. When your mind becomes alert and calm, you concentrate better.

Listen to your favorite songs to boost your energy when going about repetitive tasks, such as answering email. For tasks that require 100 percent focus, however, listen to songs without lyrics. Listening to music can have a significant impact on your mood because it affects your work efficiency.

7. Limit the number of meetings

There’s absolutely no doubt that internal meetings with your team as well as external meetings with your customers and clients are important. Nonetheless, much of time allocated for most of these meetings is wasted.

To save time, limit the number of internal meetings. You could hold some internal meetings online.

The winners are those who strictly limit the number of hours set aside for meetings. During these meetings, only matters on the agenda are discussed. Nothing more.

8. Delegate like a boss

Highly productive people do not handle all tasks on their own. They have learned to delegate better. The Advent of technology has ensured remote working is all the new rage. You can now easily outsource mundane tasks, thus allowing you to focus on what’s essential for the prosperity of your company.

9. Learn to say NO

More often than not, you’ll be compelled to say yes to almost everything. That's not the way to go if you’re looking to stay productive.

Most of these things will waste your precious time thereby rendering you unproductive. Less is more. Say no to things that are not beneficial to you or your business.

This quote sums it all up nicely:

“People think focus means saying yes to the thing you’ve got to focus on. But that’s not what it means at all. It means saying no to the hundred other good ideas that there are. Innovation is saying no to 1,000 things.”—Steve Jobs

10. Stick to deadlines

When employees adhere to set deadlines, they tend to be more disciplined and productive.

Set strict, realistic deadlines for your tasks and adhere to them.

Again, use Trello to track your projects.

11. Adopt the Pomodoro Technique

The Pomodoro technique, created by Fancesco Crillo, helps people avoid multitasking and focus better.

The technique is simple to implement. All you need is a timer. No books, no tools, no special apps.

Here’s how you can get started with the Pomodoro technique:

1. Select a task you need to complete

2. Set the Pomodoro (timer) to 25 minutes

3. Concentrate on the task until the Pomodoro rings

4. Take a short break (5 minutes)

5. Take a longer break after 4 Pomodoros. Longer breaks are in the range of 15-30 minutes.

Repeat the process over the course of your day, and you’ll realize you get a lot accomplished.

12. Google Calendar