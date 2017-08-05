Professional Alcoholics: the minority of the middle classes

When many people picture an alcoholic they normally tend to conjure up an image of a scruffy, unemployed man with no prospects or even just an outright homeless person on the streets. But people often forget about the existence of ‘high-functioning’ or ‘functional’ alcoholics. These are professionals with high powered, and often very successful, careers. They may even be holding down a relationship, bringing up children and may be highly respected in the community...and all looks rosy from the outside.

An investigation called the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing looked at the drinking habits of over 9,000 adults aged 50 years or more. The results were quite a surprise - those who fell into a ‘higher-risk drinking’ category were more likely to be middle class, possess a high level of education and have an active social life.

But what is higher risk drinking? The study defined it as more than 50 alcohol units a week for men and more than 35 units per week for women. A pint of lager is 2.3 units, whereas a bottle of wine is 9.8 units. The results of this study also demonstrated that women with a higher income were far more likely to drink heavily than men with a higher income.

The causes of higher risk drinking in functioning alcoholics are numerous. From drinking as a coping mechanism for a stressful work or home life to drinking out of sheer boredom - there are so many factors involved in why upstanding citizens are secret alcoholics behind closed doors. There’s always a reason behind that bottle of wine every evening - no matter whether it’s to ‘unwind’ or even forget about the world for a while. The situation and the cause is completely different for each person - that’s why overcoming alcoholism is such a personal journey.

There’s a big chance you’re either reading this because you suspect you’re a functional alcoholic or you’re worried for a friend, partner or family member. That in itself is fantastic - if you’re reading this for yourself then it means you’re not in denial and already on the path to recovery. If you’re concerned about a loved one then this means they’re possibly not hiding their addiction to drink as well as they had thought.

However, you might be on the fence about whether you or your loved one falls into the functional alcoholic category or not. As a sober coach I come across people from all kinds of backgrounds in all manner of stages in their lives. This includes those in complete denial, those coming out of rehabilitation and trying to adapt to their old lives, people who want to plan interventions for others - you name it, I’ve encountered it. That’s why I’m going to let you in on a few tell-tale signs you’re possibly a functional alcoholic, as well as a few tips on how to spot a functional alcoholic if you’re that concerned relative or friend.

If you’re reading this for someone else:

Do they drink on a regular basis such as every day, every other day or binge drink at the weekends?

Can they stick to their limits? For example, if they say they’ll only have two drinks but they consistently have four or more drinks.

Will they drink to relax at the end of the day

Do they remember what happened the night or day before a drinking session?

Are they often the sole drinker at home - i.e. they drink even if you’re not drinking?

Do you find yourself having to cover for them and make excuses if they’re too hungover to attend a social event, family function or even a work event?

Do they frequently crack jokes about how they’re ‘such an alcoholic?’

Do they seem to justify their drinking by claiming they only drink on weekends or that they only drink a certain type of alcohol?

If you’re reading this for you:

Do you justify your drinking by claiming it’s a ‘reward?’

Do you find that once you have one drink it’s nearly impossible to stop?

If you’re going to an event such as a festival or a day trip to the beach, do you plan the day around where and when you can drink?

Are you prone to drinking alone or secretively?

When you are sober, do you feel restless, irritable and agitated?

Are you constantly wondering when you can have your next drink?