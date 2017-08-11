Profit From the Price War

Photo by Paul Morris on Unsplash

Here’s some good news for investors. Fidelity and Vanguard are in a price war for index funds and exchange-traded funds. Fidelity recently announced that 28 of 28 index funds and sector ETFs have lower expense ratios than their Vanguard counterparts. You can find a detailed list, and a comparison of costs, here.

Why you should care

The battle between these two titans in a race to the bottom is meaningful to you. Why? Because costs matter. No less an authority than Morningstar has noted investors “can dramatically improve their outcomes by buying cheaper funds.” Morningstar found “a very strong connection” between low costs and future success of a fund.

Given a choice between two funds tracking the same index, your choice should be clear: Buy the one with the lower expense ratio (management fee).

Some context

It’s important to put the current battle between Fidelity and Vanguard in context. For some time, management fees of index funds and ETFs have been falling. In March, 2014, Matt Hougan set forth details of “The Worlds Lowest Cost ETF Portfolio.” He showed investors how to get exposure to 3,766 stocks, 1390 bonds and 19 commodities, covering more than 40 countries and more than a dozen currencies for a paltry 0.09%. None of the funds in this portfolio were managed by either Fidelity or Vanguard.

In April, 2017, financial journalist, Jonathan Clements, provided details of a three index fund, globally diversified portfolio. A balanced portfolio, using the lowest cost funds available, consisting of 40% U.S. stocks, 20% international stocks and 40% high-quality bonds could be assembled for a weighted average annual expense of only 0.05%. Clements noted, “That’s just $50 a year on a $100,000 portfolio.”

The least expensive funds in each category were those managed by Schwab (U.S. stocks), a tie between Schwab, Fidelity, Vanguard and iShares (international stocks) and Schwab (U.S. bonds).

It pays to shop around.

Good and bad

Just because a fund family has low prices on index funds doesn’t mean all its funds are worthy of your consideration. Here’s one example:

Fidelity’s version of target date funds are called “Freedom Funds.” They’re available with various dates in the name of the fund, intended to correspond to the date of your retirement. For example, its “Freedom 2040 Fund”(FFFFX) seeks “high return until its target retirement date.

The underlying funds consist of actively managed stock and bond funds. Because actively managed funds charge higher management fees than index funds, the expense ratio of the Freedom 2040 Fund is 0.75%.

Given the critical impact of costs on future performance, it would be difficult to justify paying a multiple of Vanguard’s expense ratio for the comparable Fidelity fund.

The big picture

The competition for low cost index funds between Fidelity and Vanguard is great for investors, but don’t let it obscure the big picture. The majority of investors are still buying actively managed funds, with average expense ratios of a whopping 0.80%.

If you’re already an index based investor, saving a few basis points is a nice bonus. If you’re an investor in actively managed funds, your potential for higher expected returns by switching to index funds has never been better.

The views of the author are his alone. He is not affiliated with any broker, fund manager or advisory firm.

Any data, information or content on this blog is for information purposes only and should not be construed as an offer of advisory services.

