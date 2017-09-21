Profit on outsourcing what you hate doing

So many of us waste hours and hours completing tasks that never really do anything for us or our bottom line. So how can you profit from doing menial tasks?

Let me know if this has ever happened to you.

You have to get something done…Like yesterday done.

So, you spend hours, and I mean HOURS getting that thing done, at the expense of everything else… You work like mad and are hyper focused, hating every second of it, getting frustrated, and pissed off.

Finally, you get what you started out doing D-O-N-E… and you’re either relieved its finally over, or are so disgusted that you spent that much time, that you are resenting the final product.

Which if we’re honest, isn’t as great as it could have been. Damn.

Yup, that place, sucks. I hate it. And I’ve been there way too many times.

When I first started out in business, I had to figure everything out myself, because hell, I didn’t have the money to spend outsourcing every aspect of my business. It was just the reality of this situation. I had to bootstrap, and that mean HUSTLING, EFFORTING, and LEARNING everything.

But that’s not what got me past the 6 figure mark. And it’s definitely not what got me past the 6 figures in profit mark (you know there is a difference between revenues and profits… right?)… but that’s a whole different article.

What I learn to do, was be strategic about what was going to kick me into overwhelm and make me lose track of time and space (and not in the good kid of way), and outsource just THAT.

Carving out that piece that “I” didn’t need to do, learn, or master.

And that simple strategy is still what I use today to gut check whether or not “I” need to complete a certain task, or if that needs to get off my plate, and onto someone eles’e (who just so happens to love that kind of dish – Who wants my mushrooms?).

Why?

Because ultimately, when I’m smart and strategic about what I outsource two things happen:

I have more time I make more money

Yes – when I outsource strategically I MAKE MORE MONEY. Because then I:

Do more of the work I LOVE. That means I show up better for my clients, which means they are happier, because then we get BIG A$$ results… which means they want to keep working with me (and that means more $ for me). It’s not complicated. Focus on money generating activities (MGA’s) to increase my bottom line.Since I have the time, I can laser focus on what is going to make ME more money (and profits) and keep doing that, instead of getting side tracked with non-MGA’s. We all know what makes us more money… just do more of that!

So what’s holding you back from letting go? Is it control? Is it fear of failure? Is it a lack mentality?