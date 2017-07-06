Progress Works and Small Business PitchFest

Interview with Progress Works Expo Financier Roy Salisbury and Director Brian Jue

“Our goal is to see the lifeblood of our country revitalized and prospering so she can strive once more. Our country is in need of many improvements including infrastructure which requires capital from a strong economy. When our jobs, our people and our communities are strong our country can achieve great and ambitious feats. Our goal is to help our country repair itself through a vibrant economic culture producing the world's strongest gross domestic product.” ProgressWorks

On August 18, 2017, the first ProgressWorks Opportunity Expo will be held at the Disneyland Resort in Southern California. It’s fitting that the company which owns the rights to Mickey Mouse, Luke Skywalker and Captain America will serve as grounds for capital sources, companies, executives, and professional resource providers to re-imagine themselves, or at the very least, capitalize their opportunity. Companies seeking capital will have three minutes to present to a panel of judges and investors at PitchFest competitions. There will $10,000 in prizes.

Brian Jue, conference organizer has been producing these unique events for as long as I have known him focusing on education and bringing people together to celebrate capital formation and the emerging growth markets. In addition to nearly two decades in private capital formation, Mr. Jue is the director of DPOUSA, a financial platform providing exposure to an investor base of over 30,000 investors and financial institutions. He has been producing financial events throughout Southern California for over a decade beginning as an investor and member of the Keiretsu Forum, a group whose members have funded more than $180m in over 200 companies.

Mr. Jue and Mr. Roy Salisbury, Director and CEO of the ProgressWorks Opportunity Expo took some time to answer a few questions as he is planning, calling, emailing, organizing and manifesting an event that will bring together the very best of American finance, leadership and small business.

“To facilitate job creation and retention, with a focus on established and burgeoning small businesses nationwide.” ProgressWorks

How did you and Roy Salisbury come up with the idea for ProgressWorks, a non for profit venture capital fund? Where did the name come from precisely?

Roy Salisbury : With all the years that we have spent as venture capitalists, merchant bankers, investment bankers, and such, we have funded and built many companies. We have had successes and failures. Successes are often bought out, merged, and in the process the mission often change, failures just go away.

I wanted the opportunity to leave a legacy, something that would do good on a perpetual basis, regardless of who was operating it. By that premise alone, it had to be a nonprofit. So how do we use our knowledge and skills to benefit others, simple as a nonprofit? We know how to capitalize and build businesses, so let's do that in the interest of job creation and retention. Add to that, I wanted to see it happen in our country, and that we could have an impact regardless of politics. I shared the idea with my partners, and Jim Jenkins and Brian Jue stepped up, and ProgressWorks was born.

As far as the name and branding, we went through numerous iterations and ideas, and ultimately all agreed upon ProgressWorks, we want to make progress and getting people to work.

It is important to note that the Jobs Fund is only one component to ProgressWorks.

You have a lot of well received LinkedIN posts drawing parallels between the world of sports (Brian is an unapologetic California sports aficionado). What are some parallels between excellence in sports and excellence in business?

Brian Jue : Professional sports is a business, and it is an entertainment business. The difference between other entertainment channels, is that for the most part, it is unscripted, there is competition, and winners and losers. The effort that it takes a professional athlete to get to, and maintain the level of performance necessary, is almost unrivaled in any other aspect of business. With team sports, it is taken to another level as the on field succes of a team has so many levels of complexity, from the players themselves, to the on field coaches and managers, the behind the scenes trainers, executive management, and of course ownership. For me, it creates a level of content hard to find elsewhere. And it is simply more interesting. To give you an idea, on LinkedIn, a business forum, if I post an average update about politics and business, it will get between 200 and 500 views. If I post something about the tech industry- which is the bulk of LI users - somewhere between 500 and 3000. Sports and business? 3000-30,000

Why did the ProgressWorks executive management team chose Disneyland for the launch of it's inaugural expo?

Brian Jue : We chose the Disneyland Resort for our event for a number of reasons. (in no order of importance) 1. Being in the summer, we wanted to create a destination event where people could bring their families, and enjoy a long weekend or week while participating in the Expo. 2. We have a great relationship with Disney, as one our Advisory Board Members, Brad Levy, and his wife have been working with Disney for 5 years now with their nonprofit, Epilepsy Awareness Day, and holding annual conventions. 3. Walt Disney was the consummate American Entrepreneur, building an incredible legacy that has created thousands upon thousands of jobs and opportunities, and bringing joy to millions in the process. 4. We have a strong base in Southern California, making logistics much easier. 5. It is a beautiful facility.

How does an emerging growth business get ProgressWorks to consider an investment in their company?

Becoming a member is the first step. Meeting ProgressWorks executives and members is the next, and the Expo will be a great place to do such. Entering the PitchFest and/or exhibiting gives you that much more exposure and consideration.

What kinds of companies does ProgressWorks consider for investment?

Whether a start-up or existing business, ProgressWorks will consider companies in any industry, as long as they can demonstrate that they will either create new jobs, or retain existing jobs with the capital they receive.