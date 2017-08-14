Progressive Talk Radio Can Win Back The Hearts And Minds of Red State Voters

If you are a democrat who is worried about the future of America, take five minutes to read this warning from a broadcaster and fellow democrat

My name is Fred Lundgren. I am the co-founder and CEO of KCAA Radio, the NBC News affiliate located in the Riverside market of Southern California. KCAA broadcasts on 102.3 FM, 1050 AM and 106.5 FM throughout the Inland Empire, east of Los Angeles...

First, a personal note... I am a third generation democrat with roots in Austin politics. Between the years of 1983 and 1989, I served as a staff assistant to then Texas Commissioner of Agriculture Jim Hightower. I have worked in several Presidential campaigns and in House and Senate campaigns from Texas to California and the Midwest.

Most importantly, I have a rural and farming background. I know instinctively how red state people think and why they react against those of us who wear and bleed blue.

I'm convinced that to reach them, we must broadcast a loud, convincing, repetitive and inclusive voice to them on terrestrial talk radio.

Talk radio planted the seeds that lost them to right wing nationalism and we must use the same medium to win back their hearts and minds.

It serves no purpose for democrats to send out angry emails to fellow democrats that are replete with invectives about red state “deplorables”. Nothing will close the widening abyss as long as democrats remain in their online ecosystem and refuse to speak directly and reasonably to red state voters in THEIR language.

The anger expressed in the voting booth during the last election has put the future of our country in jeopardy. Democrats are not reaching the people who have the voting power to change America AND ABOVE ALL, THAT MUST CHANGE .

We must reach these voters where they spend time almost every day, and that's listening to talk radio.

The answer is to put progressive talk shows on the air in every media market in America.

The content of these shows must be carefully crafted to speak the “language” of middle America. These shows must offer real practical solutions that will reverse the decline of the middle class. These solutions must include economic stimulus that reaches their community and their family. Most importantly, it must be free of condemnation, blame and fear.

To produce such a program, start by visiting your local talk radio station and ask to speak with the Sales Manager. Find out what it takes to buy an hour of broadcast time each week. Then, go back to your democratic group and raise the money to put a program on the air, not just once a year, but at least once a week for years.

Don’t expect free air time. Those days ended during the Reagan era. There is no FCC rule that gives you the right to demand free air time.

Too many democratic activists have made the mistake of underestimating the power of broadcast radio. To those people I say... Stop it! Wake up and realize that you are not the type of person you need to reach with your message. Most red state voters don’t stare at a computer screen or thumb a smart phone all day. So, get off the internet and turn on your AM radio and listen. It may come as a shock to some of you but AM refers to a lot more more than just the time of day.

Even small stations will have more listeners than you can possibly attract to your local Democratic meeting with an email blast and text messaging, even if you promise free beer after the meeting.

In some cases, the radio station you approach will try to overcharge you or reject your program request out of hand. If it happens, feel free to invoke my name and the KCAA call sign.

Don’t bother to approach your favorite music station. You won’t get beyond the receptionist. By the way, as the CEO of a news/talk station, I’ve never understood why it takes a staff of 40 people to play a song... but I digress.

If all else fails, KCAA can produce, broadcast and distribute a one hour weekly radio show for only $200 and syndicate the show on satellite for another $100 per week which will make the show available to over 4,000 radio stations nationwide. Use these numbers as a benchmark for negotiating a deal with your local station and again, if you simply can’t make a deal, call me.

And now, The Rest of The Story.

Always remember that the prime directive of a federally licensed radio station is to act in the public interest, convenience and necessity for the communities it serves. So, feel free to remind the station manager about his responsibility if you get excuses like, “Your show would not match the station’s format”.

Please share this message with your other team members and additional progressive groups.