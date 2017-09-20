Prohio Founders Share Why Hiring Local Is Often the Best Choice

When it’s time to hire talent for your business, the world seems like a large and somewhat scary place. How do you source a suitable, qualified candidate from the masses that are looking for jobs? Is it worth it to look for candidates nationally - would that increase your odds of finding the right talent? I decided to get answers from Findlay, Ohio recruiting agency PROHIO (a catchy blend of professional + Ohio) founders Nolan Centers and Josh Piercefield. They were kind enough to share some insights and insider tips with me - if you’re planning to hire anytime soon, you should read their comments!

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of recruiting, what is PROHIO? What do you guys actually do?

We’re a Findlay, Ohio professional recruiting agency - but you might hear about companies like us being referred to as a number of things, like professional job placement agency or full-time career placement agency. Our job is to place great, qualified candidates with companies looking to hire talent in the accounting, management, IT, engineering, manufacturing, etc. fields.

We like to describe ourselves as “Placing global talent locally.” We have connections with multiple universities where we attend job fairs, develop professional relationships, and are able to place a number of experienced professionals.

Why are local or regional candidates the best choice for hiring companies?

Hiring locally just makes sense whenever it’s feasible for a business to do. Local candidates understand the local and regional job market; they’re likely to be on the same page as your business. It also appeals to your fellow citizens. Hiring locally is a commendable thing in today’s society.

Hiring local also means you’ll be able to interview or check out more screened candidates in person. Not to mention the thousands you’ll save on relocation bonuses and costs when you source your talent from local and regional candidates.

What about higher-level positions? Should they be sourced locally, too?

Absolutely. Entry-level positions are almost always sourced locally; mid-level and senior-level positions may be more likely to be opened up to a national job market. That’s not the best option for a growing business - they need the benefits that hiring locally can bring. Candidates that share similar values and beliefs, understand the local job market, may already be familiar with your business, don’t require relocation bonuses, and are easily accessible are undeniably the best choice.

Use a local recruiting agency like PROHIO to link up with the most qualified, experienced candidates in your area or region - you may be surprised at just how much talent is right in your backyard.