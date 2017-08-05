Project Management and Creativity

Creative approaches and unconventional ideas developed in a project need focus and time to be transformed into an organized process. In order to let creativity flourish, a project manager needs to provide a setting that allows reflection and intellectual engagement. Creativity is an important aspect in a solution-finding process. Constant interruptions and distractions make it hard to achieve measurable results. Since technology has become a dominating influence of our day-to-day lives, we tend to keep ourselves busy with all sorts of devices and forget to apply and allow creative thinking. It helps organizations in the context of innovations and in coming up with out-of-the-box solutions for competitive advantages.

New values and procedures are the foundation of a culture, which can lead to expressing and pursuing new ideas and to becoming creative naturally. Creativity can become a habit by establishing values that indicate that it is a desired attitude. For instance, if action orientation is more highly valued than endless discussions in meetings with no outcome or if meetings are conducted while standing as opposed to sitting, it is a reflection of the importance of professional meetings for managerial efficiency.

Creative people need to collaborate with less creative people. In many cases, less creative people tend to be the ones who are good at implementing things and who are usually happy if nothing changes. Projects need a good mix of doers and dreamers. Doers and dreamers in an organization need each other in order to realize the full potential of an organization. An organization with many doers and only a few dreamers will be able to create a highly productive environment, but it will more slowly adapt to change and potentially loose out against competition in its attempts to defend market share.

I think there are ways of finding the right balance between doers and dreamers in an organization, for instance, by only looking at their presentations. A doer argues based on facts only, while a creative mind wants to convince not only rationally, but also with emotion, which is why they tend to influence us more strongly, by aiming at our emotions. Excellent organizations provide an environment where these two groups of employees collaborate productively instead of fighting each other. They respect the different ways of thinking and collaborate to develop ideas in order to better serve their customers. The intention of senior management must be to create a culture of respect which allows both types of personalities to co-exist productively...