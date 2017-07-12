Sixteen seasons in, and “Project Runway” has finally figured out how to make it work for women of all shapes and sizes.

The new season will include models with diverse body types for the designers to work with when it starts August 17, judges Heidi Klum, Zac Posen and Nina Garcia told “Good Morning America” last week. Previously, the show’s regular weekly models were straight size only, with designers encountering other body types only when a challenge included family members or other non-models.

Positive change and more representation is always welcome ― after all, the average American woman is now between a size 16 and 18 ― but Garcia gave a somewhat disappointing explanation for the change.

“The perception of beauty really changes throughout the times,” Garcia told host George Stephanopoulos. “We went from Twiggy, to the supermodel, to the waif. Now, happily, the industry is embracing body diversity and so are we. I’m very proud to be part of a show that has full-figured women, real women, designers designing for real body types.”

The fact that she considers jumping from Twiggy to the supermodel a major shift in high fashion beauty ideals is pretty much the problem: From Twiggy to Naomi Campbell is a leap of two dress sizes. We also wish Garcia recognized that all bodies are “real bodies,” but okay.

For now we’ll give the show the benefit of the doubt that it’s not just looking for a way to drive viewership or generate headlines, as Gunn suggested it did with Tipton. It’s worth noting that “Project Runway” reached “some of its best numbers in target demos in two years” during Tipton’s season, according to Variety.