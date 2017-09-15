Projects of Earth Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Publish a Cookbook titled “Celebration of Difference - One Dish at a Time”

It is a world cookbook with a collection of recipes by creative and award winning chefs and industry veterans from around the world: We live in a small world where diversity, food, and culture bring us together. That is the beauty of trying new food from different areas of the world.

With 212 award-winning chefs from around the world contributing their unique flavours from over 196 countries, the Celebration of Difference - One Dish at a Time Cookbook is packed to the brim with more than 300 fuss-free, delicious dishes and delectable recipes and gorgeous photography. A stunning collection of inspiring recipes to evoke the magic of the diversity of flavours on our small planet that we all share and call home.

These award-winning chefs own, manage, and cook at top-rated restaurants around the world. They are now sharing their passion for food with recipes, techniques, and tips straight from their kitchens.

Discover the hidden treasures of authentic world cuisine, one recipe at a time presented by one chef from every one of the 196 countries showcased in Celebration of Difference - One Dish at a Time. More than a cookbook, these talented, leading chefs will take readers on a culinary journey around the world with one tasty recipe after another. Written for people who are passionate about food and crave exciting and new palate experiences without spending hours on end in the kitchen, the recipes are original, simple, and authentic to each chef.

Cooking is an expression of love and creativity. In addition to the numerous recipes contained in the book, countless sourcing, cooking tips, ingredients, and a guide for substitutions and weights and measurements are also contained in the book.

The contributing chefs cook from the heart and are passionate about instilling in others the same level of confidence to use their recipes as a starting point. Step-by-step instructions and valuable tips to assist the reader with producing delicious meals that burst with flavour can now be found from the comfort of a reader’s house.

The Kickstarter campaign, located at http://kck.st/2x5BVje, offers pledge levels from AU$10 to AU$4,000 or more including everything from 5 limited edition recipe cards to a download version of the book to an early hardcover edition to a private dinner party for 12 with 2 autographed cookbooks. For more information, visit the Kickstarter page.

About Celebration of Difference – One Dish at a Time: Celebration of Difference is a family-friendly cookbook containing recipes and high quality photographs of dishes from world-renowned chefs from all over the world.

Contact:

Contact Person: Alan William

Company: Celebration of Difference

City: Sydney

Country: Australia

Phone: +61400111117