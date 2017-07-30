Promise Yourself- Your Life Never Will Be The Same

Desire is making people build ships and cities, has made men conquer nations and it can defeat that nicotine. Desire is the starting point of all achievement, not a hope, not a wish, but a keen pulsating desire, which transcends everything. – Napoleon Hill

I always remember Quotes of Norman Vincent Peale “When we start focusing on things we can do and don’t think so much about the things we can’t do, things really start to happen. People become really quite remarkable when they start thinking that they can do things. When they believe in themselves they have the first secret of success. Smoking is not only bad for health it is also as bad for the people around you. How would you feel if one of your loved ones died, because of Lung cancer? What a smoker does to themselves is a personal matter, but what they do to a nonsmoker is quite a different matter. Everyone in the room can breathe in the chemicals found in cigarettes whether they smoke or not. Health is wealth. If we do not have good health we do not have anything. Smoking is slow poison. Everyone knows that smoking is bad for health and can cause lung cancer, but few people realize it. Smoking harms nearly every organ of the body. Smokers who keep smoking will end up dying from a smoking related illness. In the United States alone, smoking is responsible for nearly 1 in 5 deaths each year, more than Alcohol and vehicle injuries. 8.6 million People suffer from smoking related diseases.

Smoking has become very common, popular and fashionable, especially among young adult boys and girls. This habit usually begins at high school when boys and girls try to experiment. At that time, they think their favorite film star or pop star smokes. They may think that if they smoke just like their favorite idol does, then they will appear more glamorous, or sexy, like them. During that time, doctors suggest the ill-effects of smoking but people continue to smoke. Smokers are addicted to it. Many people think that they need cigarettes in order to cope with stress or nerves. However, nicotine is a stimulant; it makes the heart beat faster and raises blood pressure, In fact, smoking does not make really feel relaxed. Many women are afraid of giving up smoking as they think that they will gain a huge amount of weight when they stop. Many people can’t manage their unpleasant feelings such as stress, depression, loneliness, fear, and anxiety. When they have a bad day, it can seem like cigarettes are their only best friend.