Promising new face in Hip-Hop LINC releases debut single "We Ready"

They call him LINC. On the surface, Matt Lincoln had everything going for him. Growing up the poster child of Phoenix’s sunny suburbia, Matt had looks, hops, handles and all the potential in the world. The highly recruited hooper was supposed to be headed to college and glory—with all expenses paid! But beneath the shiny surface, the turmoil of the unseen was always there. In Matt’s shadow loomed a violent father, a burgeoning addiction and a self-destructive darkness.

On the eve of his moment in the sun, this darkness bubbled up and plunged his dreams down a nightmarish drain. Hitting the bottom hard, LINC bounded back. Emerging from the depths as a changed man, he saw his new calling. Songs poured out of him. This music couldn’t be stopped—it was his lost potential reformed. LINC is a man straddling the line between dark and light. He channels what once destroyed him to serve his message: life is beautiful; fame is fleeting and looks can be deceiving. LINC’s debut single, “We Ready” out 09/29/17

LINC “We Ready” single

On his first single, "We Ready," LINC's dark, sonorous, singing voice is combined with gritty trap-inspired beats; it evokes the street pop of Future. However, LINC has a unique melodic flow, uses vivid imagery and raps with a tone comparable to Drake. "We Ready" will be released globally on 9/29 (stream it here).