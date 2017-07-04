PromptKey founded by 'Kay Ubhi' gains interest from big names in Hollywood with online Web-App

Security hacking is a concern for anyone, but especially those making a large amount of money, or with a big public profile. In the last few years, we have seen an increase in hacking events, like the WannaCry and GoldenEye ransomware attacks that were carried out only a few months ago affecting thousands of computers around the world.

And then there was the iCloud hacking event which affected many celebrities. Hackers posted stolen nude photos of celebrities online, damaging reputations and causing a lot of embarrassment.

We spend so much time online now, but how much time do we spend thinking about our security? For most of us, that is pretty much zero time. Kay Ubhi is a man who cares about online security, which is why he founded PromptKey.

Events like iCloud hacking would be a thing of the past if everyone used this technology, and he has big name hollywood stars interested in using the app already.

What is iCloud?

iCloud hackers gained access to celebrities profiles through a ‘brute force’ service that helped them acquire celebrities’ passwords.

AnonIB hackers were able to gain access to iCloud accounts with an email address and then used specialised password cracking tools like iBrute to identify the passwords. Once the hackers had all the passwords, they logged into the user’s iCloud account to steal their photos and data.

Why were celebrities targeted?

One of the reasons celebrities were targeted is because they make a lot of money and they have a large public profile. Exposing pictures of someone with a large public profile has a bigger impact than someone you or I have never seen before. Why? Because of the viral effect of the internet… a naked pic of a celebrity will be passed around the internet very quickly.

It’s not just celebs who have been affected

iCloud hacking goes further, businesses have been hit as well. In 2015, Ashley Madison - an affair website - also got hacked. There was a problem with their password security which made it possible for hackers to steal sensitive information about its users and make them public. It is interesting to note, the users’ passwords that were published, were the users who had weaker passwords. This is a good example of the importance of implementing strong passwords on your accounts.

Create a strong password

Passwords which contain a variety of text, symbols and numbers are much harder to crack, but they are not easy to remember. This is the reason most people avoid using them. However, there is now a solution to this problem.

Use PromptKey so you don’t forget your password

PromptKey is trusted by large businesses and high profile celebrities who understand the importance of password security.