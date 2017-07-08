Proposal London Pride is very "Aww" Worthy

Millions gathered for the annual Pride Parade which kicked off in London today. Pride is a memorable event for anyone who attends whether it may be a member of the LGBTQ+ community or an ally. However, London Pride 2017 will forever be a memorable day for this couple.

A British Transport Police Officer was proposed to by her girlfriend in the midst of the festivities. Hundreds gathered around and applauded the happy brides-to-be.

@HannahEachus via Twitter

The official Twitter account for British Transport Police uploaded a video of the happy couple’s big moment on Twitter, scoring over three thousand likes in under a few hours.

@HannahEachus via Twitter