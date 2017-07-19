Police Dispatcher's Proposal Prank Almost Goes Horribly Wrong

A police dispatcher “scared the shit out of” his girlfriend with a proposal prank that almost went awry.

Stephen Smith thought it would be fun to pop the question to Amanda Radican during a fake police traffic stop in Grapevine, Texas, on July 7.

But Smith’s friend, Grapevine Police Department Officer Chad Hale, proved a little too convincing in his role of investigating law enforcer.

When he told the unsuspecting Radican that there was a warrant out on her vehicle, she burst out crying.

It was up to Smith, who’d planned the stunt, to swoop in and rectify the situation.

“Oh my God, you scared the shit out of me,” Radican told Smith in a video that’s now going viral online. Down on bended knee, he asked for her hand in marriage. She said yes.

“Amanda always told me she wanted it memorable and also wanted it to be captured by a photographer,” Smith told The Dallas Morning News. “I think she won’t ever forget it. I am just lucky to have found a woman that is my other half and can have fun and joke around.”

Grapevine Police Department shared the footage, which Hale filmed on his body camera, to Facebook on Tuesday.

Smith arranged the prank-posal by purposely leaving his cellphone at home and asking Radican to bring it to him at work, the post said. He then tracked the device via the “Find My iPhone” app — and instructed Hale to make the stop when she was close by.