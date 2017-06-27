Prosperity Still Eludes China’s Animation Industry Three Years After Investment Jolt

(Yicai Global) June 27 -- China’s animation industry has produced hits such as Monkey King: Hero Is Back and Big Fish and Begonia since it attracted investors and talents three years ago, but has yet to create anything on par with Hollywood blockbusters.

Although Tianjin Dongmantang Art Development Co. has over 30 intellectual properties, it has invested in less than 10 percent of them, and the percentage that can make money is even smaller, said Wang Peng, the firm’s founder.

Quality content is hard to come by and profitable IPs are even rarer, Wang said. Many animated works suffer losses to attract the public’s attention, he said.

“The animation industry targeting adults lacks a good business model,” said Luo Hao, chief operating officer of AHA Entertainment (Shanghai) Co. “Although streaming sites such as iQiyi have started to ask viewers to pay to watch videos, the income is still insufficient to cover the animation industry’s investment costs.”

Money raised three years ago has probably almost been used up by now, Luo said. If the animation industry is unable to find a suitable business model, investors will avoid the industry and many companies may face consolidation.

The animation industry is ready for a breakthrough, said Chen Rui, chairman of Bilibili.com.

“With a big market and enough infrastructure, now is the best of times,” said said, who has been promoting the development of Chinese animations. “We are waiting for the masters. I project that China will be able to produce animated works with global influence within three to five years.”