Protecting the Environment without Scrapping Constitutional Restraints on Public Officials

It is highly unusual for state attorneys general to take time away from their duties to come together to rebuke the conduct of their counterparts from other states. But New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman's relentless pursuit of ExxonMobil has raised such profound questions about basic tenets of American law and the role of government officials that 12 AGs from around the country this week felt compelled to speak up.

For nearly two years, Schneiderman and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healy have investigated Exxon for allegedly misleading consumers and investors about climate change and the potential effects on the company’s financial statements. Exxon has provided millions of documents, while Schneiderman appears to have cast about in a quest to find a crime he can accuse the company of having committed. But enough is enough. And the company is now pushing back in both state and federal courts.

The company asserts that Schneiderman's requests for countless additional documents going back decades, along with his public statements and political activity, have made it clear that he is engaging primarily on a quest to dominate climate policy debate consistent with his ideological views -- along with those of the most extreme elements of his political base.

Indeed, the more he hits dead ends in probing fraud, the more aggressive he has become trying to criminalize Exxon’s every communication.

In response, on June 23 the attorneys general of Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina, Alabama, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Utah, Arkansas, Nevada and Indiana filed an amicus brief in the U.S. District Court for southern New York in support of Exxon’s request for Judge Caproni to end the probe. In the brief, they call Schneiderman to task for, among other things, teaming up with fringe characters in the environmental movement to suppress free speech on the issue of climate change and far exceeding the Constitutionally-proscribed role for a public official.

To be clear, this is not a case about the merits of climate change, a problem that ExxonMobil acknowledges is real and “warrants action.” Rather, it is about fundamental principles of American law and governance: free speech and dispassionate, even-handed law enforcement by public officials.

For these 12 AGs, Schneiderman’s unending subpoenas and investigative demands for information go well beyond acting impartially to serve the public interest. His actions constitute an abuse of subpoena power to wage a political battle in which he has decided on his own which side is right and wrong. As the brief elegantly states, “This power, however, does not include the right to engage in unrestrained, pretextual investigative excursions to promote one side of an international public policy debate or chill the expression of viewpoints in those debates.”

The 12 AGs’ arguments invoke Constitutional principles that defy ideology and, in fact, have nothing to do with climate change.

First, they argue that Schneiderman is exceeding the powers of his office in order to suppress a viewpoint in a policy debate. The brief refers to a March 2016 press conference at which Schneiderman and Healy unabashedly assert Exxon is a wrongdoer, thereby attempting to marginalize the company in public debates, even though the company's scientists are in fact developing cleaner alternatives to traditional sources of energy.

For example, Schneiderman's office has been in communication with activists who gathered at the offices of the Rockefeller Family Fund in January 2016 to outline a “campaign” to “delegitimize Exxon as political actor” and “to force officials to disassociate themselves from Exxon."

If that is not politically-biased targeting of critics in order to silence them, then nothing is.

Second, the demands of Schneiderman and Healy for vast troves of information disclosing political affiliations and activities of individuals, personal contacts going back 40 years is an abuse of power that could have a “chilling effect” on the exercise of free speech. Indeed, the open-ended authority of a crusading public official to pry into any and all emails coupled with corporate documents he wants until he can find what he thinks he needs is a very unsettling proposition, not just for Exxon but for any individual or organization.

The AGs, who are Republicans, appropriately warn that such politicized fishing expeditions undermine public confidence in governance and the rule of law.

Elected and appointed officials have every right to pursue policy outcomes and prosecute crimes within their legal authority. But when they use their office to investigate, intimidate and marginalize those with whom they disagree, then free speech and a government of laws are undermined, and the public has every right to be appalled.

Climate change is real, and the effects of policy responses to this phenomenon will be just as real and profound on tens of millions of people as climate change itself.

Therefore, the debate about the extent to which human activity is causing it and the government’s response must be thorough and informed.

That debate is hindered when public officials throw off legal restraints in how they exercise of their duties, demonize and suppress other views, and pander to their political bases. It is reassuring that nearly a quarter of the country’s state attorneys general have taken the time to point this out.

###