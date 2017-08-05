Protective Styling During Summer

Hey Guys,

So after a several month hiatus (sorry !!), am back eager to share with you what I have been doing all these months.With Summer finally upon us, I thought we could get started by answering a very important question. Can we do protective styles during Summer.Yes, even Summer is not an excuse to get away from caring for and nurturing our hair. So how exactly do we accomplish this. I was quite excited to try out a wig gifted to me by the lovely Franshaiene and below I have dropped my review!

The wig: Outre Lacefront Big Beautiful Hair 3C - Whirly

Specifications:

Type: Front Lace Wig

Hair Colour: 1B

Hair Texture: 3C

Material: Synthetic

Properties: Heat Resistant

Fiber Length: Medium

Additional ingredients used: ⦁ Edge Control ORS with Olive Oil to smoothen baby hair. This is one of my holy grail of hair products and I would highly recommend this ! ⦁ Soft bristle hair brush to style the baby hairs and keep them in place ⦁ Original Argan oil to add a bit of shine to the curls. Note that I only used this lightly to add some sheen. As this is synthetic hair, you only want to use a few drops. ⦁ Black Opal foundation to make the front lace blend in with the skin colour. I used Black Opal but you can use any foundation that matches your skin tone. ⦁ A wig hair cap from Alixpress just to keep everything nice and neat.

As you will notice, there are accompanying instructions in the pack on how to wear and maintain the wig. I personally agree with all these tips However, I personally would not feel so comfortable with applying a conditioner/water mixture. It's important to keep in mind that as this is synthetic hair, it needs to be treated delicately as the fibres are more susceptible to damage. Instead I used Argan oil, which I purchased in Morroco while on holiday. I added only a few drops as I dont want to over saturate the hair with product.

I do agree with the remaining tips and think they can be a great addition to your hair wig regimen. At the end of the day, you have to make this hair your own. Wear the wig, don't let the wig wear you.I genuinely hope you guys enjoyed the review and I highly recommend you have a look at Franshaiene's website www.hairbyeulogia.shop. She is currently offering this hair piece and many others so be sure have a look.

With Love,