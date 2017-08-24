Protein Packed Peanut Butter Smoothie Bowl (Vegan + Crohn's Friendly)

Quick and easy breakfast that is fully customizable and packed full of healthy protein!
You will need:
- 1 frozen banana
- 3 bananas
- 1/3 cup almond milk
- 2 tbsp. peanut butter
- chocolate chips
- peanuts
- chia seeds
- flex seeds
- sunflower seeds
Directions:
1. Add all bananas, almond milk, and peanut butter to a food processor or blender.
2. Once desired consistency is achieved, pour into bowl.
3. Add any toppings you’d like and enjoy!
