Protein Packed Peanut Butter Smoothie Bowl (Vegan + Crohn's Friendly)

Quick and easy breakfast that is fully customizable and packed full of healthy protein!

You will need:

1 frozen banana

3 bananas

1/3 cup almond milk

2 tbsp. peanut butter

chocolate chips

peanuts

chia seeds

flex seeds

sunflower seeds

Directions:

1. Add all bananas, almond milk, and peanut butter to a food processor or blender.

2. Once desired consistency is achieved, pour into bowl.