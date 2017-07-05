Protesters Clash With Police During March To Remember Alton Sterling

Protesters in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, clashed with police Wednesday, exactly one year after police in the city fatally shot Alton Sterling.

Authorities used stun guns and tear gas to stop a group of roughly two dozen protesters who attempted to cross a barricade in front of Baton Rouge police headquarters, reports The Advocate, a daily newspaper based in the city.

At least seven people reportedly were arrested, including Krystal Mohammed, national chairwoman for the New Black Panther Party.

Baton Rouge police said the protesters didn’t have a permit, according to multiple local outlets.

The protesters ― including Veda Washington, who is Sterling’s aunt ― marched to the police station from the Triple S Food Mart. The store is where Sterling, a 37-year-old father of five, was killed last year.

Advocate reporter Emma Discher‏ tweeted out uncensored photos and videos of the incident.

The group has grown a bit and moved to the police HQ. Marching towards entrance now. pic.twitter.com/tJUiTvLVCm — Emma Discher (@EmmaDischer) July 5, 2017

Situation escalate. Tazers out and cuffs on. One cop tazed too. Sterling's aunts screaming on ground. pic.twitter.com/fmC0QJUCbA — Emma Discher (@EmmaDischer) July 5, 2017

Representative from New Black Panther Party responds to scuffle with police at HQ gate. pic.twitter.com/zkxUlEhDK1 — Emma Discher (@EmmaDischer) July 5, 2017