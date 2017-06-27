Proud Parenting Moment: Scary Mommy Published Something That I Wrote

As a dad that feels especially amazing

If you’re reading this, or have ever read anything I’ve written, the chances are very good that you’ve heard of Scary Mommy. Their blog posts are all over the Internet, and for good reason — they feature many awesome voices from the world of parent blogging.

According to this post on the Scary Mommy blog:

today we average roughly 10 million monthly readers

10 million monthly readers —that’s astronomical! The site was created by Jill Smokler, and her author page on Scary Mommy says this:

What started as an innocent on-line baby book in early 2008 to chronicle Jill Smokler’s stay-at-home days with her children, quickly transformed into a vibrant community of parents, brought together by a common theme: Parenting doesn’t have to be perfect.

I think it’s safe to say that anyone who writes online would be thrilled to reach anything even close to that level of success! And to think, I started dudmesticated.com sort of on a whim back in 2015. It has now contributed to my writing being published on Scary Mommy.

What’s the secret to getting a post published on Scary Mommy?

As far as I know, there is none. Just submit your story, and if they think it’s a good fit they’ll publish it. So if you’ve ever thought “man, it would be so cool to see my blog post on a site like Scary Mommy” then what are you waiting for?!

Check out the post: