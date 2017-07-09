Providing Water and Hope to Palestinians

Repairing mining infrastructure in remote parts of Western Australia helped prepare Danielle Brunton for life as a humanitarian engineer.

“I used to run big maintenance and construction projects in WA. It was a remote environment and challenging. I was working with men and, as a young female, trying to get some respect,” Danielle said after returning from Gaza in the Occupied Palestinian Territories where she was deployed with RedR Australia and earned the respect of the locals.

“I did the mining work with the intention of getting experience in difficult and remote environments as I knew it would help prepare me for working in complex contexts globally,” the mechanical engineer said.

“The locations were so remote we had to create water, power, everything on site. It was a high pressure environment and I was always working to tight deadlines, running large teams of people doing major construction jobs.”

“I would design repairs for damaged equipment. Sometimes, they would lower me down on a crane into a big tank to do inspections and then I would design repairs. The tanks were part of the processing plant that extracted nickel from the ore through the High Pressure Acid Leach process. In operation, the tanks contained hot, acidic slurry and experienced heavy corrosion.”

“On this site, I was the only female mechanical engineer. There was only one other woman in the field at the time and there was certainly a glass ceiling for women, some discrimination and harassment. They would call it a baptism of fire and if you survived the first six months, you would excel,” she said.

“I like a challenge and I loved working under pressure in the field, running around with a gas mask, hard hat and steel capped boots. I really enjoy building things.”

These days, Danielle’s colleagues are still male and there’s still plenty of pressure but the challenges are different.

RedR Australia deployed Danielle to Gaza in the Occupied Palestinian Territories in July to support UNICEF’s water, sanitation and hygiene program repairing and rebuilding infrastructure destroyed during the 2014 war with Israel.

In Gaza, she took an armoured car to work each day and kept a flak jacket in the car for field trips. But this warm and engaging woman isn’t afraid of going to some of the world’s hot spots and sharing her expertise in water and sanitation engineering and some of the knowledge she acquired working at Western Australia’s largest metropolitan wastewater treatment plant.

“Last year, I was in Khartoum (Sudan) and my family was stressed. This year, I was supposed to be based in Syria but that was cancelled due to security concerns so I think in comparison my family think that Gaza is better and they are relatively calm about it,” Danielle said.

In Gaza, Danielle worked on the implementation of storm water drainage to mitigate the risks of flooding during the rainy season and oversaw the repair and upgrade to water and sanitation facilities at both the household and municipality levels.

“A lot of Gaza operates using septic tanks which leak into the shallow aquifer, causing contamination of the main water source. We are trying to improve the situation by connecting more households to water treatment plants,” Danielle explained.

So what prompts a successful young engineer to leave Australia at the peak of the mining boom to work as a humanitarian and put herself at risk?

“I’ve wanted to be a humanitarian since I was 19 years old. I had just started studying engineering and couldn't find the motivation to go to class every day. I searched for something that would be my inspiration and I decided I wanted to use what I learnt to help people,” Danielle said

“I was never someone to do something in halves so I chose to help the people in greatest need; those who had suffered the most. It was clear to me that I would find those people affected by war. Since then, I have worked in a number of places trying to provide hope - or just some clean water - to people who have lost so much,” she said.

Danielle has previously deployed to Sudan, Jordan, Kenya, Ethiopia and the Philippines. Her deployment to Gaza was funded by the Australian Government.